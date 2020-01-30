PSP Raw Opens New York City Office

NEW YORK– Pittsford, NY Beverage and food boutique consulting firm PSP Raw LLC executed its plans to broaden its East Coast footprint by opening their New York City office in January of 2020. Due to PSP Raw’s explosion of business in New York City, specifically, Brooklyn NY, PSP Raw has forged ahead with their growth plan and opened their new “Big Apple” offices on the Upper East side of Manhattan.

With over 40 years of experience, PSP Raw offers Food and Beverage brands of all sizes customized branding, sales, and operational services designed to meet the unique needs of any food or beverage brand. With PSP Raw’s goal always being able to provide brands the most streamlined and cost-effective path to better commercialization of their product, PSP Raw offers access to its national network of distribution and retail industry decision makers/leaders across every segment of the food and beverage marketplace combined with any of its services.

Paul Schulick, PSP Raw partner, will be quarterbacking the efforts in PSP Raw’s new digs in New York City. Paul has lived and worked in Manhattan since graduating from Saint Bonaventure University 4 years ago. With hands on experience in management, marketing, sales, distribution, manufacturing and finance; Paul will be able to offer all PSP Raw NYC clients the type of immediate, well-rounded services and counsel that all its clients are accustomed to receiving

From the beginning PSP Raw has used one cliche to describe one of the hallmark values they offer the industry…”no project is too small or too large”….PSP Raw President Peter Schulick says “a lot of our competition says this, we mean it.” Whether it be assuming the role of general manager or general contractor to help a brand build a world class processing facility, or simply building a custom “Go To Market” strategy for a specific product/brand, PSP Raw prides itself in providing the same level of cost effective services and enthusiasm into executing any project.

Project management, contract packaging procurement, supply chain management, product development, business model development/refinement, Go-to-Market strategy development/execution and direct sales, business development and all related distribution elements are several of the core services PSP Raw has been offering brands for decades. Add to this, 2 years ago Sam Schulick attained his business degree from Saint Bonaventure University and joined the PSP Raw family business as a Partner. With Sam’s focus primarily in the areas of regulatory, quality control, human resources, information technology, and finance PSP Raw now has resources to offer brands services such as talent recruitment, temporary labor fulfillment, certifications needed by any local, state and federal entities and other elective accreditation; including but not limited to, Organic, Non-GMO and Kosher.

Beyond this the future is looking very bright for PSP Raw and all its clients. More growth plans for 2020 means PSP Raw is looking to hire more management, brand ambassadors and administrative staff this summer. For more information about this please contact us through our website

Brands interested in working with PSP Raw or finding out more about PSP Raw can visit PSP Raws website or by calling Sam Schulick at 585-455-5185

