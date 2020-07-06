Richard’s Rainwater Announces Partnership With Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co. In Houston To Expand Bottled Rainwater Initiative

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas— Richard’s Rainwater, the first bottled rainwater and sparkling rainwater company, entered into a partnership with Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co. in Houston, TX expanding both the company’s production capacity and commitment to local brewery partnerships on the heels of closing a $2M financing round.

The Austin-based brand captures renewable rainwater before it has a chance to hit the ground — making it 100 times cleaner than the strictest standard for bottled water purity. At the forefront of sustainability, Richard’s Rainwater builds local, low energy rainwater capture centers as close to its customers as possible to keep its carbon footprint low and has identified breweries as ideal partners.

Richard’s Rainwater is teaming up with Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co. in Houston, Texas to collect rain for its new line of sustainably packaged still rainwater in cans. The collection facility projects to capture 500,000 gallons of clean drinking water by the end of 2020 and will explore collection opportunities off adjacent roofs to enhance capacity and stormwater management. This partnership is the first of multiple new facilities planned to be operational by the end of 2021.

“We are thrilled to partner with Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co. to bring rainwater collection to Houston,” said Richard’s Rainwater president Taylor O’Neil. In addition to a significant capacity expansion for our business, we are excited about the opportunity to work with Rassul Zarinfar, Alex Griggs and the Buffalo Bayou Brewing team on their commitment to being on the forefront of sustainability initiatives. Together, we will prevent more than a half million gallons per year of stormwater from entering the system in a flood zone while providing a superior clean drinking water option to the local community.”

Rassual Zarinfar, Buffalo Bayou CEO, commented on the partnership, “Water is literally the first ingredient in beer, and yet you never really hear anything about it. Hops get all the glory. When the Richard’s team came and explained their passion for water quality and conservation, we knew we found a great partner who shares our values and will be fun to work with. Not only will we be capturing and canning rainwater, we will be utilizing it in our brewery. At Buffalo Bayou, we meet ingredients on their own terms and use flavor theory & cutting-edge techniques to build unexpected ideas that challenge the way people think about what they drink. We can’t wait to learn more about beer’s most important ingredient in its purest form, straight from the source, working alongside fellow flavor-innovators.”

Currently, Richard’s Rainwater distributes through multiple retailers in the United States, including Whole Foods, H.E.B., The Fresh Market and many other regional natural grocery chains. The brand also has exciting new retailer wins it will be announcing in the coming months.

Richard’s Rainwater is the first bottled Rainwater and sparkling rainwater brand. Richard started with a quest to get cleaner, better-tasting water for a ranch near Austin, TX in 1994. His dream has grown into a movement to provide clean, great-tasting water for everyone, everywhere. From cloud to bottle, it is the most naturally pure source of water on the market. Richard’s Rainwater is caught clean from the sky before it touches the ground, bottled fresh in sustainable packaging, and contains 100% rain as the only ingredient. The team at Richard’s Rainwater is committed to environmental conservation and to partnering with more organizations to continue to push the envelope and pursue unique reuse efforts. Their pledge is to support clean water initiatives around the world.

Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co. was founded in 2011 by Rassul Zarinfar and Ryan Robertson as an effort to bring Houston the type of beer they both love to drink. What began with a home-brewer’s vision, sprouted to producing and self-distributing only draught in 2012 and all the way to 8,000 barrels produced in kegs, cans and bombers, statewide distribution and more than 70 total beers. Often heralded as “Houston’s Most Creative Brewery”, the team at Buffalo Bayou never plays it safe, never cuts corners and always pushes the boundaries on flavor technique and theory to create uniquely delicious brews.

