Ritual Zero Proof Announces Minority Investment from Diageo Through Distill Ventures

CHICAGO– Ritual Zero Proof, the first spirit alternative distilled in America that echoes the taste and smell of spirits, today announced investment from global beverage alcohol leader Diageo via Distill Ventures. The investment will help drive Ritual’s growth in the U.S., investing in its direct-to-consumer business and supporting its entry into retail. Alongside the cash investment, the Ritual founders will be able to access the support of Distill Ventures’ dedicated non-alcoholic drinks practice in developing the business over the coming years.

A labor of love founded in Chicago by three best friends, Marcus Sakey, GG Sakey and David Crooch, Ritual meets growing consumer demand for a complex, flavorful and interesting alternative for people who are choosing not to drink.

Crafted for use in cocktails, Ritual can be swapped 1:1 with traditional spirits to make non-alcoholic versions of classic recipes. Ritual Zero Proof Gin Alternative mirrors the familiar flavor of gin with cucumber, juniper berries, mint and basil, perfectly served with tonic; the whiskey alternative is warm and soulful, with notes of oak and vanilla, the perfect match for orange and bitters. Overall, consumers choosing not to drink alcohol are ready to mark a moment with something more than club soda, creating a demand for even more spirit alternatives. According to a 2019 Distill Ventures data study, 58% of consumers are drinking more no-and low-abv drinks than last year, and 55% of the most influential bartenders in New York, Los Angeles and London believe the no-and low-alcohol trend will continue to grow within the next 12 months.

When it launched in September, Ritual sold out of its projected six-month supply of product in just five weeks. The consumer desire for choice in drinks is clear: globally, consumers explicitly mention “non-alcoholic” 81% more often than they did one year ago according to Google Trends between May 2018 and 2019; Forbes declared non-alcoholic drinks the biggest trend in cocktails back in May, and Whole Foods dedicated one of its top 10 food trends for 2020 to alcohol-alternative drinks.

Founded in London in 2013, Distill Ventures is the world’s first independent drinks accelerator, with the mission to support entrepreneurs on their quest to establishing and scaling brands for future generations of consumers. The company is active in both traditional spirits categories and emerging drinks categories across Europe, Asia and North America. Ritual is the first public non-alcoholic brand from the United States to join the company’s growing portfolio of international non-alcoholic brands, which make up 25% of the entire portfolio.

“This is a movement,” said Marcus Sakey, founding partner and chief brand officer of Ritual Zero Proof. “Just like almond milk and veggie burgers, spirit alternatives are changing the landscape. In 18 months, we predict non-alcoholic options will be on every menu and the shelves of every grocery store. Americans want more choice, and Ritual Zero Proof is all about more – more flavor, more moments, more life, that is. It’s the only American-made spirit alternative to echo the taste, smell and burn of a spirit – without the alcohol or calories.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Ritual Zero Proof and its seasoned team of drink entrepreneurs into the Distill Ventures portfolio as we build the future of non-alcoholic drinks, a category we have proudly supported since our investment in Seedlip back in 2015,” said Heidi Dillon Otto, Portfolio Director and Non-Alcoholic Lead, Distill Ventures North America. “We look forward to working closely with Ritual’s team to unlock growth as, together, we shape the global non-alcoholic drinks landscape and continue to provide consumers with a broad array of choices when seeking out their drinks.”

“We are excited to support such an interesting new brand in the vibrant non-alcoholic space,” said Eugene Khabensky, Ventures Director, Diageo. “We put the consumer at the heart of our business, and Ritual Zero Proof is a fantastic offering that provides consumers with more choices of the highest quality.”

As is customary with all companies that work with Distill Ventures, the founders and current investors of Ritual will retain majority ownership, with Diageo holding a minority stake. They will continue to run the business independently as the company continues to expand.

Ritual gin and whiskey alternatives can be found in more than a dozen premier locations in Chicago, including major beverage retailers, bars and Michelin-starred restaurants. The products are also available online, both through the brand’s website and on Amazon. For more information, visit RitualZeroProof.com.

About Ritual Zero Proof

Ritual Zero Proof is the first American-made spirit alternative to use all-natural botanicals to echo the taste, smell and burn of liquor – without the alcohol or calories.

Headquartered in Chicago, Ritual Beverage Company is a labor of love founded by three longtime friends. Marcus Sakey is an internationally bestselling author with more than two million books in print; David Crooch is a renowned natural foods expert and serial entrepreneur; GG Sakey is an experienced project manager and advertising veteran. Artists and entrepreneurs, foodies who work out and parents who drink, they developed Ritual as a new way to mark a moment.

After experimenting with hundreds of recipes and in consultation with bartenders, chefs and beverage professionals, in September of 2019 Ritual launched two flagship products, a gin alternative and whiskey alternative. Ritual is currently available for purchase at local Chicago retailers, bars and Michelin-starred restaurants, as well as online through Amazon and on RitualZeroProof.com.

To learn more about Ritual Zero Proof, visit our website and follow along with @RitualZeroProof on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Distill Ventures

Established in 2013, Distill Ventures is the drinks industry’s first accelerator for new and growing brands. Our aim is to support entrepreneurs to develop, scale and sell the drinks brands of the future. Through a combination of cash investment, mentoring support and access to a network of experts, Distill Ventures works with founders to help brands go further, faster. Distill Ventures operates across both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drink categories, and invests at all stages, from pre- launch (through to those requiring significant growth and expansion capital). It is operated independently and backed by Diageo, the world’s leading premium drinks company, who provide investment funding, as well as resources and access to their global network of experts. Following its investment in Seedlip, the world’s first non-alcoholic spirit, the company established a dedicated non-alcoholic practice in 2017, becoming the first-ever drinks accelerator to do so. Today, 25% of global Distill Ventures investments are in non-alcoholic.

To date, more than 15 brands have received investment via Distill Ventures, including: Stauning, one of Europe’s standout new whiskies from Denmark; Starward, a distinctive Australian whisky, exclusively matured in Australian wine barrels; Westward, a leading American single malt whiskey from Northwest provenance; Seedlip, the world’s first non-alcoholic distilled spirits brand, which was majority acquired by Diageo in 2019; and Belsazar, a German aperitif acquired by Diageo in 2018. Further information on Distill Ventures and details on how acceleration works for drinks brands is available at distillventures.com.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan’s whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and Land our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at diageo.com. Visit Diageo’s global responsible drinking resource, DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA and on @Diageo_News for global news and information. Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.