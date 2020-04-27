Rock Grace Launching Rock Grace Ruby Reserve

SEATTLE— Rock Grace, a beauty and wellness drink designed as a wine alternative, is set to launch a new release on May 8 called Rock Grace Ruby Reserve.

Rock Grace at its finest, Rock Grace Ruby Reserve is a bottled crystal elixir infused with a variety of ruby crystals, botanicals, and adaptogens that stimulate pleasure, self-love, beauty, and joy. The energy of the crystals and fine botanical and superherb ingredients enhance the elixir calming anxiety and stress while promoting mental and physical wellness and empowerment.

For additional luxury, calming properties and flow of beauty from the inside out, they have added organic lemon balm, dandelion, and vanilla bean to Rock Grace Ruby. The beverage is non-alcoholic, sugar and calorie free.

Rock Grace Ruby has a bright, light-bodied palate followed by a smooth finish of vanilla notes. Ruby pink in color, pure and elegant in style and well-balanced, it is a vibrant non-alcoholic crystal elixir with a youthful and delicate nose, hints of fresh raspberry, vanilla and floral aspects.

About Rock Grace

Rock Grace is setting the stage for next generation drinking, providing an exciting premium non-alcoholic beverage designed as a wine alternative with beauty and wellness benefits for your contemporary lifestyle. Rock Grace is infused with crystal energy, beauty enhancing botanicals, and healing adaptogens that promote well-being.

Their mission is to inspire you to create a lifestyle you love through beverages that make you feel good and empowered.

Rock Grace is the only all-natural premium non-alcoholic beverage combining energy, beauty, and wellness that aligns with your lifestyle goals and is versatile. It is made with good for you ingredients, good vibes and love to support your affirmations, create your happy place, and give you a glow from within so you can start drinking with purpose, intention, peace of mind, and zero negative side effects.

Rock Grace is the perfect solution for mindful drinking darlings, inner beauty babes, and anyone taking a conscious approach to consuming and drinking better and beautifully.

For More Information

rockgrace.com/shop/ols/products/rock-grace-ruby-pre-order-only