Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha Expands National Distribution

BOULDER, Colo.– Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha, a beverage company producing crisp and refreshing, function-forward kombucha today announced a national partnership with Green Spoon Sales. Green Spoon Sales is a Boulder-based brokerage firm with a national footprint, representing the most disruptive and emerging consumer packaged goods in the natural food and beverage industry. This expanded partnership will accelerate growth to virtually every region in the U.S., including the Pacific Northwest, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions, allowing the team to keep pace with a growing demand for the full lineup of Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha products.

This announcement comes alongside an expanded distribution launch with UNFI, a leader in premier wholesale food and beverage distribution, to include nine distribution centers to support key retailers like Natural Grocers, The Fresh Market and Market of Choice. Rowdy Mermaid has also begun distribution with the KeHE network on the West Coast, opening doors to thousands of new accounts in additional focus geographies.

“In our legacy accounts and core regions, we’re experiencing accelerating year over year growth, and we’re thrilled to replicate this success in new markets,” said Melissa Hauser, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha. “We have aggressive sales and distribution plans for 2020, and I look forward to how these new and expanded partnerships play into that narrative.”

“Rowdy Mermaid is such a great brand and culture fit for my team at Green Spoon with our own recently expanded national presence,” said Kari Pedriana, CEO and Co-Founder of Green Spoon Sales. “Their kombucha is incredibly approachable, safe and delicious, and we are confident that these differentiators will continue to develop retailer confidence and drive new shoppers to the set.”

Rowdy Mermaid has consistently outpaced category growth, reporting the strongest and most consistent growth of any top-30 ranked kombucha brand in SPINS MULO. Additionally, Rowdy Mermaid is one of only two brands in the top-30 with triple-digit growth in all reported timeframes, according to SPINS, a wellness-focused data technology company. This growth story also holds true in SPINS Natural/Specialty categories, where Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha has accelerated growth in all reported timeframes, with the strongest growth of any brand in the top 20.

Founded in 2013, Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha is currently sold in retail stores across 44 states throughout the United States and in Mexico. Key retailer partners include Whole Foods, Walmart, Natural Grocers, Lucky’s Market and King Soopers. The company recently made the move from glass bottles to cans to reduce environmental impact, increase portability, and offer a lower shelf-price. To keep up with the mermaids or show love for your favorite brew, follow them on Instagram at RowdyMermaidKombucha.

About Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha

At Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha we use science to ensure our products are always verifiably low in alcohol and bursting with functional botanicals, roots, and mushrooms for a refreshing everyday beverage you can trust. For more information on where to buy our kombucha, please visit rowdymermaid.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

For More Information:

rowdymermaid.com