ShineWater Debuts New Look

BAY CITY, Mich.– ShineWater, headquartered in Bay City, Michigan combined health science with wicked good taste to create a legendary hydration sensation. Founded by a physician as a healthier alternative to high sugar beverages, ShineWater is hyped to announce the launch of their fresh, hip new look to match the bold vibrant flavors inside the bottle.

New owners, Rod Hildebrant and Matthew Meehan, have a vision for where they want to take their rapidly growing company. “We are ecstatic to unveil our FUN, bright, and eye-catching designs that capture the essence of the exhilarating flavors inside,” said Matthew Meehan, owner. “We know it’s what’s on the inside that counts. ShineWater is unique in that we’re packed full of vitamins and minerals, no sugar, and with a ridiculously delicious taste. We’re not your average flavored water, and we don’t want to be.”

In addition to the new brand design, plans are in place for swift geographic expansion. Distribution has been increased into Michigan, Wisconsin, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. This momentum has put ShineWater on track to exceed $2,000,000 in revenue within the first year under new ownership. The company, having quadrupled in size in the last year, is poised for rapid and aggressive expansion into Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Missouri, Colorado, Kansas, and Nebraska in the next quarter with their team of seasoned beverage industry professionals.

“We couldn’t be more excited about our future”, says Larry Long, Chief Operating Officer. “Plans are in place to partner with more than 30 new distributors and 75 new chains by year-end. Partnerships are key in this business and we are working with the best!” said Long.

You can understand why ShineWater is kind of a BIG DEAL!!

ShineWater understands that a great brand and distribution are key to success, however, it isn’t the only focus of the goal-oriented team. As a mission-driven company, a portion of all sales are donated to OneWorld Health to help treat nutrient deficiencies for families in East Africa and South America.

ShineWater’s team is working like crazy to get product coverage nationwide. Interested in selling or distributing ShineWater? Call the team at 989-891-6513 or email ShineOn@shinewater.com.

To learn more about ShineWater visit www.shinewater.com

For More Information

shinewater.com