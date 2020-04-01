So Good So You Deploys Care Packages To Support Healthcare Workers Affected by COVID-19

Minneapolis-based functional beverage brand So Good So You is sending care packages to hospitals across the highest-risk areas in the United States battling COVID-19. The community-driven company recently announced a national call for consumers to nominate ER and ICU workers in the following areas: New York, New Jersey, Northern & Southern CA, Seattle/Washington, Detroit, Miami, FL, Chicago, IL, Massachusetts, Louisiana and Pennsylvania. To date, the company has worked to send supportive packages to healthcare workers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, California, New York and more. Adhering to social distancing to promote the utmost level of safety, the brand is conducting contact-free drops at each location.

Packages will consist of the brand’s plant-based, immunity-boosting juice shots (Immunity and Energy SKUs) to help fuel and say thank you to these medical professionals who are putting in countless hours and effort to care for patients. Nominations can be made by going to the brand’s Instagram page @sogoodsoyou.

