SodaStream Releases Five-Year Environmental Commitment

AIRPORT CITY, Israel– SodaStream, the leading sparkling water brand in the world, part of PepsiCo, has announced their ambitious goals in their mission to reduce single-use plastic waste for the next five years. Through expansion of the business, SodaStream plans to save the use of nearly 67 billion bottles by 2025*.

To add to this commitment,the company is announcing the switch of all its flavors from plastic to metal bottles, which should avoid nearly another 200 million single-use plastic bottles over the next five years.Every SodaStream bottle avoids thousands of disposable plastic bottles by providing the consumer with the possibility to make sparkling water, as well as carbonated drinks, at home from tap water for in house and on-the go use.

As a special tribute to Earth Day during the COVID-19 crisis, SodaStream released today an emotional video that states the importance of caring for our planet even in these complicated times and while a large part of people is in confinement. The video delivers a social and environmental message “We need to stay at home to overcome this, and once we do, let’s make sure we take better care of the planet – our home”.

As a nod to their commitment, SodaStream is donating to global non-profit WaterAid, which provides clean tap water for drinking and washing hands.

“While we are all going through something so challenging, my hope is that, once COVID-19 will be behind us, we will remember to take much better care of the planet we live in, all together as mankind,” commented SodaStream CEO Eyal Shohat. The other big commitment announced by the company is the transfer of all its flavors, currently sold in plastic bottles, to metal bottles in early 2021. SodaStream flavors are purchased by consumers all over the world and enable the preparation of carbonated drinks in a variety of flavors at home. Today, the SodaStream factory in Israel produces over 30 million bottles of flavor a year, and this number is growing at double digits every year. The company emphasizes that this transition to metal is a complex operational, marketing and commercial operation.

Metal is the easiest and most efficient option currently available in the world for recycling and does not require “market education” for waste separation. According to EPA data, the United States Environmental Protection Agency, 70% of metals are fully recycled in the USA, compared to 35% of aluminum, 33% of glass and only 15% of plastic; In the EU, this number is even higher with 74.2% of metals being fully recycled. This change is expected to save hundreds of millions of disposable plastic bottles in years to come.

In 2019, the SodaStream solution has contributed to the avoidance of about 5 billion single-use plastic bottles*. More than half of this achieved by SodaStream’s best performing markets, Germany, France and USA. For years to come the company sets the bar even higher; in 2020, SodaStream plans to help avoid an additional 6 billion bottles in its markets around the globe.

Additional Green commitments:

SodaStream is also investing in renewable energies; solar panels were placed this year on the roof of its main factory, already providing for 5% of the company’s energy needs and aiming to reach 20% by 2021. SodaStream also has plans to shift to natural gas and use the co-generation technology to run on clean energy, free from fossil oil, as well as making its factory almost 100% power independent by 2024.

“We are constantly exploring further steps, including in the field of renewable energy. As a company, we feel responsible and committed towards the world we will leave for the next generation,” commented SodaStream CEO Eyal Shohat.

About SodaStream

SodaStream, part of PepsiCo, is the world’s leading sparkling water-maker brand. SodaStream enables consumers to enjoy endless good bubbles at home, without hassle, and help save the planet. Sodastream bubbles are better for the consumer – healthy, easy to make, light to carry – and better for the planet – replacing thousands of single use plastic bottles with one reusable SodaStream bottle. Products are available at more than 80,000 retail stores across 46 countries. To learn more about SodaStream visit SodaStream.com and follow SodaStream on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and YouTube.

*Number provided by SodaStream based on sales and forecast of cylinders and refills.