SOS Hydration Initiates COVID-19-Driven Donations in Partnership with Global Empowerment Mission

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.– Amid escalating concerns about derivative health implications of COVID-19 and influenza illnesses in general—with dehydration paramount among the more ubiquitous health concerns as detailed in a multitude of reports—board-certified internist Dr. Blanca Lizaola-Mayo is driving awareness for, and underscoring the importance of, proper hydration—and understanding the perils of dehydration—as a way to stay healthy and better recover from sickness.

“One of the main effects of viral infections is dehydration, which the body combats by increasing its temperature, often causing a fever; this means that you lose more water through skin evaporation and even breathing,” cautions Dr. Lizaola-Mayo, co-founder SOS Hydration (SOSHydration.com). “Viruses can also make you lose your appetite (another hydration source) and some may even cause diarrhea, vomiting or both. One of the best natural ways to combat viral illness and expedite recovery is through proper hydration, by drinking plenty of fluids. Hydration acceleration solutions like SOS Hydration—often tapped for exercise, travel, imbibing and other lifestyle-induced dehydration—can be a powerful recovery assist for viral infections and infectious respiratory illnesses like influenza (‘the flu’) and COVID-19. And, it can be used without causing gastrointestinal distress.”

So effective is the formulation, SOS Hydration is leading the dehydration-focused donation charge to aid healthcare workers and affected families in particularly hard hit states. This as the company recently announced that, through its partnership with the Global Empowerment Mission/#BStrong non-profit disaster relief organization, it has commenced donations starting with 5,000 packs of its research-backed and independently tested hydration drink mix as an easy-access/use dehydration avoidance and treatment/recovery solution.

“SOS Hydration—a pleasant-tasting, hydration-accelerating drink mix uniquely engineered to combat mild to moderate dehydration—can help people fight an infection and recover faster since if proffers hydration equivalent to an I.V. drip, helping the body rehydrate fully three-times faster than by drinking water alone,” added SOS Hydration co-founder James Mayo.

“Because SOS has less sugar, the packs are considerably smaller and more compact than other so-called rehydration solutions on the market, so health organizations can more readily stockpile—plus they’re more cost effective,” notes Mayo. “While others are profiteering on this terrible situation, our already economical prices have remained—and will continue to remain—exactly the same. Furthermore, relative to the dehydration situation being addressed, impacts must not be underestimated…especially when one considers that health workers and other front-line, response-team personnel wearing hazmat suits will, ironically, likely become dehydrated—a condition that can debilitate the human body and mind in a multitude of ways.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with SOS and gift those in need this viable and readily available dehydration avoidance and treatment beverage solution based on science and testing that far exceeds ‘other’ electrolyte drinks and mixes on the market,” said Sue Cushman, US National Aid Director of Global Empowerment Mission. “We know that this Coronavirus-specific donation is an extension of SOS Hydration’s overarching philanthropic work.”Indeed, the pay-it-forward-minded company has previously donated product to Houston, Florida and the Virgin Islands relating to hurricane recovery, and to CalFire related to fire emergencies. In fact, both co-founders care deeply about protecting and serving the public, and in social corporate responsibility, with one a medical doctor and the other a military veteran…and both highly value-driven.

For More Information

soshydration.com/blogs/news/partnership-with-global-empowerment-mission