Southern Breeze Sweet Tea Introduces New Flavor to Cold Brew Lineup

MARIETTA, Ga.– Southern Breeze Sweet Tea, the original zero calorie cold brew sweet tea inspired by the South itself, has launched a new flavor – Watermelon. A bright and punchy treat to sweeten your day, the new flavor is made with real tea leaves and has just the right amount sweetness to make the summery watermelon stand out.

Southern Breeze Cold Brew Sweet Tea is made with real tea leaves in a pre-sweetened, single-serve bag, providing consumers the crisp and refreshing taste of fresh-brewed tea in a quick and convenient package.

“We’re excited to finally bring this NEW flavor to life,” said Ryan Thayil, E-commerce Marketing Manager. “Watermelon packs a lot of punch and is the perfect addition to our current cold brew family. We hope this new flavor bring our Southern Breeze fans around the country a little bit of summer sweetness in the middle of winter.”

The new flavor joins Southern Breeze’s current Cold Brew Lineup of Original, Peach, Raspberry, Half & Half, Blackberry, Mint and Mango. The new flavor is available for order at https://southernbreezesweettea.com/. Each box of Southern Breeze Cold Brew contains 20 tea bags that are individually wrapped in foil for freshness and is convenient for taking on-the-go for work or play.

About Southern Breeze Sweet Tea

Southern Breeze Sweet Tea is a unique sugar-free, zero-calorie sweet tea that’s made with real tea leaves in a bag that you brew, steep and chill. The perfect amount of sweetener is already inside every tea bag for a consistent brew, batch after batch. For more information, including recipe and special offers, visit: http://southernbreezesweettea.com/ and connect with the brand on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest: @sbreezetea.

For More Information

southernbreezesweettea.com