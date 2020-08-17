Speed Dating: Connect with Investment Bankers to Explore Valuation and Start Your Process

Investment bankers play a vital role in helping brands connect with the right investment partners, raise crucial capital for growth, and potentially guide a founder to an exit. Brands big and small benefit from maintaining good relationships with investment bankers, who often help them navigate important decisions when it comes to fundraising and valuation.

On Thursday, September 3rd from 11:45am – 1:30pm ET, brand leaders will have the opportunity to participate in 1-on-1 virtual meetings with investment bankers that have expertise facilitating dealmaking in the food and beverage industry.

Confirmed investment banking firms for this virtual Speed Dating event include Whipstitch Capital, Lincoln International, Green Circle Capital Partners, Aspect Consumer Partners, Cascadia Capital LLC, Piper Sandler & Co., Houlihan Lokey and KPMG Corporate Finance LLC. Learn more about the experts.

These investment bankers are prepared to help give suggestions on your valuation, deepen your market knowledge, provide advice and potentially create connections with future investors.

This opportunity is just one piece of a three-part investing and valuation networking and content series that is open to subscribers of BevNET and NOSH.

Prior to Speed Dating, on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 3pm ET, Stu Strumwasser, Managing Director of Green Circle Capital, and a pair of highly regarded private equity executives, Farah Khan, a partner at L. Catterton, and Alison Minter, a partner at North Castle Partners, will join Office Hours to discuss valuation trends, revising growth strategies, and the effect that COVID-19 has had on the pace of investment. Tune into Office Hours to get a preview of the current state of the market and submit questions for our speakers.

Following Office Hours, our first-ever virtual Round Table discussion will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 3pm ET, featuring Strumwasser. This session is limited to 30 people and registration is now open.

About Speed Dating

Networking as we enjoy it in real life is somewhat limited these days — so we’ve created a structured way for brands to meet 1:1 with industry experts. BevNET & NOSH present Speed Dating, a virtual event series designed to connect brands with potential partners in a speed dating format.