Teatulia Releases Four Unsweetened Organic Cold Brew Iced Teas

DENVER, Colo. – Teatulia – The Denver-based tea company known for its award-winning organic hot teas, iced teas and Tea Sodas, has canned convenience with the its ready-to-drink, cold brew Organic Iced Tea.

Teatulia’s Organic Iced Tea cans feature real cold-brewed tea with flavors ranging from simple (Signature Black and Easy Green) to exotic (Watermelon Black and Hibiscus Fusion), all with no sugar. They will be introduced at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, California from March 3-7.

“Following the success of our first ready-to-drink line of Tea Sodas, we decided to put our award-winning foodservice iced tea blends into cans, too,” said Linda Appel Lipsius, CEO and Co-Founder of Teatulia. “Consumers love convenience, and our delicious iced teas are perfect for on-the-go hydration, refreshment or meal accompaniment. As consumers actively seek ways to live a healthier lifestyle, our Organic Iced Teas are a delicious, clean drink option with zero sugar. And don’t forget our pretty, infinitely recyclable aluminum cans – the only way Teatulia would roll.”

Retailers interested in carrying Teatulia can contact Vice President of Retail Sales Karen Bradley at karen@teatulia.com or Alliance Sales & Marketing. Foodservice operators, please contact VP of Foodservice Nick Stefiuk at nick@teatulia.com or The Avalon Group. For more information, visit teatulia.com.

“Stunning Simplicity.”

About Teatulia Organic Teas

Teatulia’s garden-to-cup teas from Bangladesh are not only refreshing and delicious, but they also do good … for the land, for the people, and for the environment. The garden direct, sustainably grown teas hail from Teatulia’s very own 3,000-acre regenerative tea garden in the Teatulia region of Northern Bangladesh. The establishment of its tea garden created a new tea-growing region in the country, nestled between Assam and Darjeeling at the base of the Himalayas. 100% Organic, Teatulia is also B Corp, Rainforest Alliance Certified & Kosher Certified. Its tea garden is the first and only business in Bangladesh to be Organic and Rainforest Alliance Certified. Teatulia is “waking tea up” through intentional sourcing, education, and product and package innovation.

To find everywhere Teatulia is sold, visit teatulia.com/locations or call 1-888-860-3233.

For More Information:

https://www.teatulia.com