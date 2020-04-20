The Alkaline Water Company Increases Production Capacity Significantly to Meet Demand

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.— The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is a producer of bottled alkaline water, flavored-infused waters and CBD infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88, A88 Infused, and A88CBD, respectively. The Company announces today that it has increased production capacity significantly to meet demand.

“We are pleased to report that our entire supply chain is running effectively. In recent weeks we have significantly increased throughput, and demand for our products is at an all-time high across all categories. Currently, we have eight strategically located co-packing facilities with ample capacity to support demand. In most cases, we are the largest customer of our co-packers nationwide. As such, our co-packers have increased dedicated line-time across our facilities. In addition, some of the plants and supply chain providers are running 24/7. We also plan to bring on a new plant in May to give us additional capacity to meet the upcoming summer demand. With bottled water considered an ‘essential’ item, all our facilities remain fully operational, and we are committed to playing our role in thwarting this global pandemic,” stated Richard Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company.

The Alkaline Water Company now has eight co-packer partnerships across the entire country. The Company’s business model has given us the ability to meet increased demand extremely quickly and efficiently, enabling the Company to satisfy consumers and retailers. In addition, we now have doubled our supply chain capabilities and secured domestic suppliers for every component of our products.

“Also, we are extremely pleased to attract new capital to further our aggressive growth strategy during this challenging global environment. With robust demand for our core products, we are happy to report that the recent launch of our E-commerce platform, A88CBD.com, was a success. The initial customer feedback on our topical products has been very positive, and we see strong interest across our entire topicals line.”

“I can’t thank our domestic strategic supply chain partners enough as they have stepped up their efforts and ramped up resources to ensure production is running smoothly during this national crisis. The ability to adjust to our production capabilities to meet demand is a testament to our business model, the strength of our partners, and the resilience of our team,” Mr. Wright concluded.

“We are currently operating in unprecedented times, and are very aware of the challenges many of our consumers, retail partners, and shareholders could endure as a result of this challenging period,” added the Company’s Chairman of the Board of Directors, Aaron Keay. “The organic growth, convenience store strategy, and rollout of new national retailers are as strong as we have ever seen within the history of the Company. Last week, we delivered record numbers of products to major retailers across the country, including Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons/Safeway, Publix, HEB, Sprouts, as well as numerous local and regional chains. We are very well positioned in the water and CBD categories to fulfill our goal of becoming America’s trusted and go-to brand. In challenging economic times, we felt it’s important to thank our devoted colleagues, loyal shareholders, and dedicated industry partners as we look forward to executing upon these goals.”

About The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and TSXV: WTER) is a producer of bottled alkaline water, flavored-infused waters, and CBD infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88®, A88 Infused™, and A88CBD™, respectively. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes. The Company recently announced a broad line of CBD infused products, which include ingestibles and topical products. For its ingestibles line, the A88 Infused™ Beverage Division Inc. intends to produce CBD infused drinks, beverage shots, tinctures, capsules, and powder packs. For its topicals line, the A88 Infused™ Products Inc. produces salves, balms, lotions, essential oils, and bath-salt all made with lab-tested full-spectrum hemp. To purchase A88CBD™ products online, visit us at A88CBD.com.