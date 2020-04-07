Ultima Replenisher Partners With BStrong and Fitsnack to Send Donations for Coronavirus Survival Kits

NEW YORK – Ultima Replenisher teams up with Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) & FITSNACK in bringing necessities, such as hydration into the homes and hospitals in need. As the COVID19 pandemic continues to grow, we need to find ways to stay healthy and keep the coronavirus at bay. Hydration is key in helping to support your immune system against illnesses but doing so correctly with electrolytes is essential.

When it comes to fighting illness-triggered dehydration, fluids aren’t the only factor. Electrolytes are important in maintaining the body’s pH levels and helping cells absorb and use the fluids you’re taking in. Ultima Replenisher’s natural, vegan/keto-friendly electrolyte powder is helping thousands ward of dehydration and keep themselves hydrated the clean way. Ultima Replenisher is an advanced, balanced electrolyte drink that provides highly effective hydration using only clean ingredients, electrolytes and no sugar, calories or carbs. Ultima includes electrolytes and trace minerals (Potassium, Magnesium, Chloride, Calcium, Selenium, Phosphorus), plus support minerals (including Vitamin C & zinc) that work together to provide restorative hydration.

GEM is a non-profit created to help families in need when disaster strikes. CEO, Michael Capponi, has partnered with Bethany Frankel, Founder of SkinnyGirl Cocktails, to create the BStrong foundation. They are providing “Coronavirus Survival Kits” including masks, gloves, cleaning supplies, hydration support and more to those that are in desperate need. Ultima Replenisher is one of the top key providers to keep thousands of people hydrated and healthy. “We are so thankful to have companies, such as Ultima Replenisher help us fight the virus and bring necessities that will boost our overall health to thousands in need,” said Sue Cushman, US National Aid Director of Global Empowerment Mission. “We know how important staying hydrated is during this time, if not always, and Ultima Replenisher’s natural-based ingredients helps keep us all hydrated.”

With times of uncertainty and anxiety, Ultima Replenisher is not only supporting GEM, but has also joined forces with FitSnack as the hydration partner for the “Healthcare Worker Support Box.” The program supports Healthcare communities in the most heavily affected areas across the country. In a partnership with FitSnack, Ultima will be sending Ultima Sample Packs along with other healthy snack brands to help hydrate and fuel healthcare professionals. Boxes will be sent to hospitals for their break room tables to keep staff nourished and hydrated during these long and exhausting days.

Ultima Replenisher is ensuring that with every product purchased online through their website, they will donate a trial pack with 3 servings to someone in need from now through May with their GIVEBACK campaign. They are keeping their promise to keep everyone hydrated and healthy by offering 25% off all their products on their website as long as they can, by using the code GIVEBACK25. Loretta Reilly, Vice President of Marketing for Ultima Replenisher says, “This is a time where we all need to come together and do our part. Bringing hydration to as many people as we can keeps our team motivated and helps us aid the fight against the pandemic. We truly want people to be safe and healthy!”

Ultima Replenisher comes in handy to-go stickpack singles as well as 30/90 serving canisters, with real-fruit flavors including Cherry Pomegranate, Blue Raspberry, Grape, Lemonade, Orange, Pink Lemonade, Raspberry, and Watermelon. All flavors are Vegan, Keto-Friendly, Paleo-Friendly, and Peanut-Free. Sweetened with organic stevia leaf, Ultima Replenisher is unique in its kind as an electrolyte drink that’s free of sugar, calories, caffeine, GMOs, and gluten.

Ultima Replenisher can be found in stores nationwide including Whole Foods, Sprouts, CVS and more. For more information, visit Ultima Replenisher’s website and follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

