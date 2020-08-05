Ultima Replenisher’s New Watermelon Flavor Now Available At Sprouts Farmers Market

Ultima Replenisher, the #1-selling brand of electrolyte powders in the natural channel, has added a new flavor—watermelon—to its now eight-flavor line of great-tasting, zero sugar hydration products. Watermelon will be available in stick pack and 30-serving tubs in all 300 Sprouts Farmers Market stores nationwide.

“There is strong consumer demand for healthier, sugar-free electrolyte hydration products that taste great,” said Loretta Reilly Ultima Replenisher Vice President of Marketing. “We are thrilled to be extending our partnership with Sprouts and are confident watermelon will become a favorite for the Sprouts shopper.”

Ultima Replenisher is an advanced electrolyte drink that provides highly effective, restorative hydration with a balanced formula of 6 electrolytes—potassium, magnesium, chloride, calcium, sodium, phosphorus—plus support minerals zinc and manganese and Vitamin C.

Unlike other hydration products, which often contain sugar and artificial flavors, Ultima Replenisher is free of sugar, calories, carbohydrates, caffeine and artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners, and preservatives. Non-GMO Project Verified and sweetened with organic stevia leaf, Ultima Replenisher products are Certified Vegan, gluten-free, and are keto- and low carb friendly.

“We are obsessed with using natural, plant-based ingredients to create our delicious flavors so we can bring healthy, delicious hydration to everybody, from athletes to people with specific dietary restrictions,” said Reilly. “Because the drinks taste so good, people tell us they consider Ultima a daily treat and almost forget about the wellness benefits they’re getting.”

Ultima Replenisher comes in 30 serving tubs as well as 20-count Stick Pack Boxes that can be opened to merchandise and sell as single stick packs. Ultima Replenisher is available in delicious real-fruit flavors including Lemonade, Raspberry, Cherry Pomegranate, Grape, Orange, Pink Lemonade, and Blue Raspberry and, most recently, Watermelon. All flavors are certified vegan, Keto-Friendly, NonGMO Project Verified, and Gluten-Free. Sweetened with organic stevia leaf, Ultima Replenisher is unique in the category as an electrolyte drink that’s free of sugar, calories, caffeine, GMOs, and gluten.

Ultima Replenisher products can be found in stores nationwide including Sprouts, Whole Foods, CVS, and more. For more information, visit www.ultimareplenisher.com and follow on social @goultima

