Video: Project Potluck Joins Office Hours on Oct. 6

Office Hours returns Tuesday, Oct. 6. with the founders of Project Potluck joining us and the debut of the show’s new interactive studio audience. The show drops at 3 p.m. ET and will be available for streaming by subscribers of BevNET and NOSH.

The show guests, Ibrahim Basir of A Dozen Cousins, Arnulfo Ventura of Beanfields and Ayesha Abuelhiga of Mason Dixie Baking Co. launched Project Potluck last month with a mission of building a ladder of opportunity for minorities in the food and beverage business who have long faced systemic issues around hiring, fundraising, mentoring, and other areas that are key to creating both successful companies and successful careers in the CPG industry.

The founders sat with BevNET’s Editor in Chief, Jeff Klineman, to discuss their plans as well as offer strategic advice for minority founders in the food and beverage business. They also took questions from the audience on the challenges facing people of color as they try to advance in the industry and ways that gatekeepers like retailers, distributors, and investors can help to create growth opportunities. Access the full video at 3 p.m. ET tomorrow, October 6th.

That audience will now be a recurring feature of Office Hours — send us a note if you want to be part of the next show and we’ll let you know when we’re taping. We can’t wait to have you join us to keep the conversation going.

