VOSS Launches VOSS Plus, Functional Water Enhanced With Aquamin

NEW YORK— VOSS Plus is a one-of-a-kind functional water enhanced with Aquamin, a unique, marine-sourced multi-mineral complex, including Calcium, Magnesium & Potassium. The bottle is made with 100% recycled PET and features a recyclable food-grade cap.

VOSS Plus delivers first-class functionality without sacrificing a superb taste experience. It is the first premium source water using Aquamin, a natural, plant-based source of Calcium plus over 70 additional minerals including Magnesium and Potassium. Sustainably sourced from the coastal seas of Iceland, Aquamin enables VOSS to deliver hydration with added benefits in a natural, premium and delicious way. From the product formulation to the packaging itself, VOSS Plus is innovating and premiumizing the functional water category.

VOSS has always been cognizant of our environmental impact, and VOSS Plus is a product which has been designed with sustainability in mind. While our portfolio consists of our legacy recyclable glass as well as PET plastic, VOSS Plus takes a step further by featuring a bottle made from 100% recycled PET and a recyclable food-grade plastic cap. Moreover, our multi-mineral blend is responsibly harvested using sustainable processes. VOSS Plus embodies conscious hydration on every level, from formulation all the way through sourcing and packaging.