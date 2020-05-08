Welcome to the New BevNET and NOSH.

If you’ve subscribed, thank you. Today is the first day of your full access to our existing and expanding platform. If you’re still waiting, we’re excited to have you join us.

For 24 years our mission has been to provide the stories and information that help food and beverage professionals navigate the industry. This new subscription model will support our team’s commitment to providing you with independent journalism that serves and informs the food and beverage community, and will enable us to extend our capabilities even further to fulfill that mission.

As subscribers, you are guaranteed full access to stories, videos and archives on both BevNET and NOSH, as well as educational video content, presentation videos from past and future events, and our live video network, which includes our new weekly call-in series, Office Hours. We’ll have even more new, subscriber-only content — including interactive events that are specially designed for a virtual environment — in the weeks and months to come.

Some select content will remain free: current and future newsletter subscribers will continue to receive daily headlines and press releases. Taste Radio podcast episodes, sponsored content, our Elevator Talk video pitch series, and some event livestreams will also be available. Additionally, our self-service company databases, industry marketplaces and job boards will remain open to everyone.

More than 1,200 food and beverage professionals subscribed during our preliminary Charter Member subscription period. To those who have full access to the site, we promise you we will continue to earn the right to have you as Charter Members every day, and we welcome your feedback on our work. To those of you who are still considering it, we can’t wait to welcome you inside.

Subscriptions are available on individual, team, corporate and enterprise levels for 1, 5, 10 and 15+ users. These subscription plans can be purchased on a monthly or annual basis.

We thank you for your understanding and support as we transition to this new paid model and welcome your feedback and questions.

Subscribe Now >>