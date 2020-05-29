WellWell Functional Beverages Expands Into H-E-B

NEW YORK — WellWell (drinkwellwell.com), a plant and adaptogen-based beverage brand, announces its May 2020 roll out into H-E-B locations across Texas. The launch will expand WellWell’s retail footprint in the southwest region, reaching new consumers with its functional drinks featuring clean ingredients and low sugar content. “This close partnership, including a few exclusive beverages, is really setup to meet the needs of their core consumer.” said Sagan Schultz, founder and CEO.

At launch, five SKUs will be available to Texas consumers at roughly 100 H-E-B locations: Recover (Watermelon + Tart Cherry), Wake (Pear + Ginger), Dream (Vanilla Cardamom), and Plant Protein (Coconut Chai) and (Dark Cacao). All are plant-based, non-GMO, Kosher, gluten-free, and vegan.

After launching a full rebrand and seven SKU lineup in March 2019, WellWell has grown to over 1,000 locations nationally, including retailers like Whole Foods, Erewhon, Walmart, Gelson’s, and Eataly. The brand has seen incredible traction with consumers, particularly across social media with hundreds of pieces of user-generated content shared every month. Schultz adds “We couldn’t be more excited to expand our footprint in Texas after all of the positive feedback and outreach.”

Consumers can find WellWell at their local H-E-B retailer by texting 646-846-7475 or visiting by visiting the brand’s store finder at www.drinkwellwell.com.

About WellWell

WellWell is a fast growing functional beverage brand that uses real doses of functional ingredients to support a full spectrum of holistic recovery, including brain health, workout recovery, helping you (finally) win at sleep, and living an overall more vibrant life. The brand is based in NYC and was co-founded by Sagan Schultz, a wine sommelier/doctor with an MBA, as well as CPG veteran and CEO of Dr. Praeger’s Sensible Foods, Larry Praeger.