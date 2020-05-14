YUNO Launches Line of BioTactical Drinks

NEW YORK– YUNO has launched its line of “BioTactical Drinks” that are designed to mix and match to promote increasedenergy, focus, memory retention, relaxation or even a better night’s sleep. Made with over 100 all-natural superfood ingredients designed tomaximize body and mind nutrition, the ingredients were scientifically chosenand formulated through a proprietary process to increase bioavailability, natural absorption and hydration. The Indiegogo campaign, which has a funding goal of $25,000 features Early Bird Specialsstarting at $24.00 USD and other perks for early backers. The campaign can be seen at: indiegogo.com/projects/yuno-biotactical-drinks

With six unique blends, there is a YUNO drinkfor whatever situation you may encounter. The blends available at launchare “Energy,” “Focus,” “Memory,” “Uplift,” “Zen” and “Dream.”

By mixing and matching the six different YUNO’s,there are hundreds of combinations. The effects of the ingredients in thedrinks can last up to eight hours, providing users with the boosts that theydesire.

YUNO is 100% natural with a 6-month shelf life anddoes not require refrigeration. All of YUNO’s drinks are gluten-free,paleo/keto friendly, vegan, GMO free and are free of wheat, dairy, soy, egg,fish and peanuts. The drinks deliver a uniquely refreshing experience andare naturally sweetened with monk fruit and other naturally flavorful spices,herbs, and superfoods.

The ingredients found in each blend of YUNODrink contain a unique balance of active phytochemicals such as: carotenoids,polyphenols, flavonoids, anthocyanins and others. These ingredients have beenscientifically studied and have been shown to improve certain functions.

“YUNO uses the best combination of spices, herbsand superfoods in the right balance, to offer a truly unique drink for anyconsumer. The drinks contain prebiotic and probiotic strains, supporthydration and electrolyte balance, promote anti-inflammatory properties,alleviates general daily stress and anxiety, and support immunity,” saidShenkeri Chandramohan, Co-Founder of YUNO. “We are proud that YUNO BioTacticalDrinks stimulate a healthy gut-brain balance to improve mental acuity andfoster long-term holistic health.”

Key benefits of YUNO include:

YUNO uses ingredients shown to support the immune system daily and for travel. For example, oregano and elderberries are highly concentrated and support daily immunity to help your mind and body, and your gut bacteria a boost.

The drinks provide a mind + body boost by utilizing unique ingredients that have shown to potentially help support different areas’ executive function to facilitate the needs of individuals at different times.

YUNO offers naturally available caffeine with no jitters and crashes. The utilization of ingredients with natural caffeine along with other botanical ingredients has been shown to increase energy sustainability and help promote a healthy body with increased vitality and energy.

YUNO contains natural nootropics which are designed to improve intelligence, memory and focus

The attributes of each YUNO drink are:

YUNO Dream – Goto sleep easier and wake up feeling refreshed. This blend balances the body’sinternal clock, modulates your temperature, regulates digestion, and promotesrelaxation for the perfect night’s sleep.

YUNO Zen –Relax in those stressful moments with a boost of serotonin to the gut! Get thatzen, happy feeling and even improve your satiety and digestion all with thisunique formula.

YUNO Focus –Reduce brain-fog and aid analytical and strategic thinking with superfoods thatencourage a healthy oxygen level in your bloodstream.

YUNO Uplift – Thisblend promotes calmness during fight-flight-freeze situations while stillkeeping you energized. Great for immediate benefits, but also to protect youfrom the emotional and daily stress.

YUNO Memory -Combat brain fog with this special formula that improves circulation, supportsenergy synthesis, and helps you remember information more effectively.

YUNO Energy – Getmore active and say goodbye to tiredness and fatigue. By upping your Oxygenproduction your stamina, endurance, and vitality increases – even avoiding thatmid-day slump!

About YUNO

NY-based YUNO has developed YUNO BioTacticalDrinks™ that are smart foods scientifically formulated to provide daily,personalized neuro enhancements to meet the demands of any situation. Made with over 100 all-natural superfood ingredients designed to maximize bodyand mind nutrition, these ingredients are scientifically chosen andtriangulated through a proprietary process to increase bioavailability, natural absorption, and hydration, through a healthy mind & body. Moreinformation can be seen at yuno.nyc