Aprch Beverage Co. Introduces Sparkling Wellness Water

Aprch Beverage Co, a maker of wellness beverages, has expanded its portfolio of functional beverages and introduced its first non-CBD infused product – Aprch Sparkling Wellness Water.

Aprch Sparkling Wellness Water is infused with a proprietary blend of vitamins, and antioxidants including Vitamins A, B3, B5, B12, C, and L-Theanine, a combination that helps support and promote health and overall wellness. Aprch Sparkling Wellness Water is available in three great-tasting flavors: Piña Colada, Black Cherry, and Tangerine. It does not contain any artificial coloring, flavoring, sugar, or calories. Sold in a 16oz can, singles, the suggested retail price is $2.99.

Aprch Sparkling Wellness Water launched throughout the entire West Coast in partnership with KeHE, and 16oz cans are now available on shelves for a suggested retail price of $2.79. It can also be found online at drinkaprch.com.

For more information about Aprch Beverage Company and its growing distribution footprint or for sales inquiries contact sales@drinkaprch.com.

About Aprch Beverage Co.

Based in Portland, Oregon, Aprch is a beverage company inspired by adventure, integrity, health, and the outdoors. We love making the most of each day, but doing so requires the right nutrition and hydration. That’s why we created Aprch – a lineup of sparkling beverages built to support your day. We’ve crafted nutrient-rich drinks with zero calories, zero sugar, and zero caffeine. Whether you’re building a foundation with an Aprch Sparkling Wellness Water or winding down with an Aprch CBD Sparkling Water, you’ll find a new sense of nourishment with every sip. Open. Sip. Relax.

