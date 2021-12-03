Betera Releases Non-Alc Sparkling Drink in Time for Dry January

San Diego, Calif. — Betera, a batch brewed carbonated drink, is the newest entrant to the wildly popular fizzy beverage shelf. Slowly steeped with organic botanicals like elderflower, cinchona bark, and turmeric, each of the three bottled beverages have less than 16 calories and 4 grams of sugar. The three flavors are: Elderflower-Lime, Rhubarb-Hibiscus, and Ginger-Orange.

Naturally non-alcoholic and developed by hospitality veterans, Betera was made to be the first choice for those driven by flavor. Visit DrinkBetera.com for more information and to place an order. Same-day delivery available for select cities, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, NYC and Chicago.

Full of complexity and refined on the palate, Betera brings a culinary lens to a beverage for all. These 12 oz drinks are made to be paired with food, and enjoyed any time of day. Living up to the tagline of “Drink Like There’s A Tomorrow,” the ingredients list is composed of carefully sourced plants and botanicals that have a range of helpful properties: from anti-inflammatory lemongrass and ginger, to vitamin-rich orange peel and rhubarb, and antioxidant hibiscus and turmeric.

Betera was launched in the crucible of the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally developed as a luxe non-alcoholic option for restaurant bar programs, the founders made a decisive shift to direct-to- consumer during 2021. Month over month sales growth has resulted in nationwide demand. During the month of January 2022, Betera will be donating 2% of each sale to the Independent Restaurant Coalition.

“This is personal to us,” said co-founder Paul Eschbach, “We stand in solidarity with the culinary professionals throughout the country who have experienced an extremely challenging couple of years.”

Gregory Gourdet, the celebrated chef, best-selling author, and television personality, has joined the team as Culinary Advisor. Gourdet is a well-known advocate for inclusive healthier kitchens and a sober lifestyle. “Betera is truly a great option for Dry January. I think it just serves such a beautiful purpose, if you’re taking a break from drinking or if you just want something refreshing after a hard day. I’m proud to be a part of the Betera team.” His input and experience is heartily welcomed by Betera Founders Nick Benz, Paul Eschbach, and Aaron Sanchez.

Nick Benz is a hospitality and beverage industry veteran, with stints at Jackson Family Wines, FIJI water and JUSTIN Vineyards. Benz started his career in Manhattan working the line with Paul Eschbach at Perry Street, a Jean-Georges restaurant. Years later, Benz and Eschbach reunited to develop Betera’s first product lineup. Eschbach is a Michelin-star Executive Chef, previously at Jean Georges in New York, Three on the Bund in Shanghai, and most recently worked as the Culinary Director at Airbnb. Aaron Sanchez is a seasoned advertising professional and creative director who led award-winning campaigns for LinkedIn, Xbox, Peet’s Coffee, and Kraft. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

For More Information:

https://drinkbetera.com/