BevNET Category Closeup Returns Wednesday With Panel Discussion on “Zero Proof” Drinks

Christmas may be just days away, but for many in the beverage world, the true holiday begins on January 1. Over recent years, Dry January has emerged as more than just a marketing buzzword, but rather the manifestation of the rising trend that has seen consumers across demographics swapping out booze, either occasionally or full-time, for a new generation of innovative and expressive non-alcoholic beverages.

According to data from IWSR, in spite – or perhaps because – of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the no/low alcohol segment registered a more than 30% increase in volume consumption in 2020, with around 58% of consumers in that segment reporting that they also drink full-strength alcohol products on the same occasions. As consumer interest has risen, so has the number of innovative products hoping to snatch a piece of the market, encompassing everything from sophisticated soft drinks and craft-brewed teas to reimagined analogues of celebrated spirits and booze-free cannabis cocktails.

In this episode of Category Closeup, available on this Wednesday, December 22, BevNET managing editor Martin Caballero leads a panel discussion that takes a deep-dive into the current state of the “zero-proof” beverage category, including why the movement is gaining momentum, how entrepreneurs in the space are standing out in an increasingly competitive category, the impact of format and packaging innovations, and how the shifting context around health and wellness is influencing overall growth in the segment.

Panelists in this episode include:

Brandy Rand, COO, Americas, IWSR Drinks Market Analysis

Brandy leads IWSR’s U.S. market across research, marketing, operations and business development as well as regional expansion in the Americas. During her career, Brandy has held strategic consulting positions across media and CPG sectors with a focus on brand-building in a new business environment, with over 20 years of management experience in the beverage alcohol industry including previous roles at Allied Domecq Spirits & Wines, William Grant & Sons, and Bacardi Limited.

Laura Taylor, founder of Mingle Mocktails

Laura is the creator of Mingle Mocktails, a five-SKU line of non-alcoholic premium ready-to-drink cocktails made with natural ingredients and available in varieties like Cranberry Cosmo, Moscow Mule and Cucumber Melon Mojito. Earlier this month, the brand announced a new partnership with natural food distributor KeHE that will bring the product into California, Illinois, Indiana and Texas in both 750ml bottles and 12 oz. sleek cans.

Lars Dahlhaus, Co-Founder, ProofNoMore.com

Originally from Germany, Lars brings a broad range of beverage industry experience, including developing partnerships with retailers and wholesalers, as well as launching novel brands in the U.S. After witnessing the growth of the non-alcoholic beverage sector in Europe, Lars and his co-founders Ed Carino and Christian Blake recently introduced their new venture, ProofNoMore.com, a new digital marketplace for low and non-alcoholic beverages that offers a curated selection of zero-proof beers, wines, mocktails, spirits, kombuchas, and mixers available for B2B or D2C shopping.

This episode of Category Closeup is available exclusively to BevNET and NOSH Insiders. To watch this episode and future shows, or to access the complete video archive, become an Insider today.