BODYARMOR Launches New SportWater ‘Made For More’ Campaign Featuring Carrie Underwood

Today, BODYARMOR is unveiling its latest campaign and largest effort dedicated to BODYARMOR SportWater, “Made For More” – featuring its latest brand partner and 7-time Grammy Award-winning superstar, Carrie Underwood. As BODYARMOR’s first-ever lifestyle equity partner, Carrie is continuing her involvement with the brand and stars solo in “Made For More”, which recognizes relentless drive to succeed and positions BODYARMOR SportWater as the ultimate all-day hydration partner thanks to its alkaline pH 9+ and proprietary electrolyte formula.

“Made For More” is all about hydrating and celebrating a special kind of person – those who are in the pursuit to be better by making the most of every day, embracing their authenticity and making choices that result in better outcomes. As a world-class musical artist, entrepreneur, and busy wife & mom, Carrie perfectly exemplifies the essence of this campaign.

The “Made For More” campaign will come to life through digital, OOH, radio, social and retail activations. The spot can be viewed in full on YouTube and at drinkbodyarmor.com

“Staying healthy and focusing on my wellness is something that I’m very passionate about. After years of figuring out what works best for me and my health, I’ve realized that hydration gives me more energy to do everything I am asking my body to do,” said Carrie Underwood. “Whether I’m performing, working out or just getting through my busy day, BODYARMOR SportWater helps me make it all happen. It has an alkaline pH 9+ and proprietary electrolyte formula that makes it the perfect choice to keep me hydrated all day long, so I can do more, give more and be more.”

https://youtu.be/TGHDTYyrXkg