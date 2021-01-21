BODYARMOR LYTE Announces Partnership with Carrie Underwood

WHITESTONE, NY. – Today BODYARMOR LYTE Sports Drink announced a new equity partnership with 7-time Grammy Award-winning superstar, Carrie Underwood. Best known for relationships with top athletes including Naomi Osaka, Megan Rapinoe and Dustin Johnson, the fastest-growing sports drink brand has now added a world-class musical artist to its roster by welcoming Underwood and her expanding fitness and lifestyle portfolio to the BODYARMOR team.

The decision to team up with Underwood was strategic in nature, as the brand comes off an unprecedented milestone year. An extension of BODYARMOR Sports Drink, BODYARMOR LYTE offers a low calorie, no sugar added premium sports drink option with potassium-packed electrolytes, antioxidants and coconut water. The brand knows that consumers, beyond athletes, are looking for better-for-you options when it comes to sports drinks, as health and wellness trends continue to rise. And if you know anything about Carrie Underwood, you know that the better-for-you mindset matters to her, too.

As an entrepreneur, Underwood will celebrate the 6th anniversary this year as founder and lead designer of her fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, which is the second-highest selling women’s brand within Dick’s Sporting Goods. In 2020, she continued to turn her passion for health and wellness into a growing business empire with the launch of her fitness app, fit52, and publication of her New York Times bestselling book, FIND YOUR PATH: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life, in which she shares her belief that fitness is a lifelong journey, providing a common-sense approach to staying active, eating well, and looking as beautiful as you feel, 52 weeks a year. Her partnership with BODYARMOR LYTE, aligns perfectly with her personal mission to ensure that health and wellness is at the forefront of everything she does.

“Partnering with BODYARMOR LYTE was a natural evolution for me, from a personal and professional standpoint,” said Underwood. “I’m a firm believer that what you put into your body matters, so the fact BODYARMOR LYTE is made with no artificial flavors, sweeteners and no colors from artificial sources, is important to me. BODYARMOR LYTE has everything that my body needs to recharge and keep me hydrated throughout my day and everything I do. While music will always be my first love and priority, I’m so fortunate to have been able to build my passion for health and fitness into a business model and personal brand I can stand behind and be proud of. This partnership is an important next step for me and the community I am building, which goes far beyond endorsing a brand.”

To kick off the partnership, Underwood stars in a national television campaign, another first for the BODYARMOR LYTE brand. Underwood will also appear in advertising for BODYARMOR SportWater, a premium water with a performance pH9+. In the BODYARMOR LYTE campaign, Underwood is positioned alongside basketball superstar and veteran brand partner, James Harden. The spot can be viewed in full here: https://youtu.be/ePqew7J4Euk

“BODYARMOR Sports Drink continues to resonate with consumers who are looking for healthier hydration,” said Mike Repole, Co-Founder and Chairman, BODYARMOR. “Carrie Underwood is an incredible artist and entrepreneur and hydration plays an important role in her daily lifestyle, which is why BODYARMOR LYTE works so well for her. We couldn’t be more excited to have Carrie as part of the team to help us continue to build BODYARMOR’s awareness and momentum.”

BODYARMOR is a premium sports drink with potassium-packed electrolytes, vitamins and coconut water and is made with no artificial flavors, sweeteners and no colors from artificial sources. BODYARMOR LYTE is the low-calorie, low sugar and naturally sweetened offering from BODYARMOR Sports Drink, and is available in five flavors. Consumer demand for a better-for-you sports drink has made BODYARMOR the number three sports drink in the U.S. and it has been the hydration option of choice for many professional athletes and millions of high school and college athletes since its launch in 2011.

About BODYARMOR Sports Drink

BODYARMOR is a premium, sports drink that provides superior hydration. It is packed with electrolytes, coconut water and vitamins and is low in sodium and high in potassium. Created in 2011 by Mike Repole, BODYARMOR contains natural flavors and sweeteners and no colors from artificial sources. In 2017, BODYARMOR launched BODYARMOR LYTE, which has all the same nutrients as BODYARMOR Sports Drink but is naturally sweetened and has only 20 calories per serving; and BODYARMOR SportWater, a premium sport water designed by athletes, for athletes with a performance pH 9+ and electrolytes for sport. In August 2018, The Coca-Cola Company purchased a minority stake in BODYARMOR, making them the second largest shareholder behind Repole.

About Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood emerged from the promise of her 2005?American Idol?win to become a true multi-format, multi-media superstar, spanning achievements in?music, television, film, and now books, as a New York Times bestselling author. She has sold more than 64 million records worldwide and has recorded 27 #1 singles, 14 of which she co-wrote, while continuing to sell out arena tours across North America and the UK. Her 2018 release, Cry Pretty, is her seventh album to be certified Platinum or Multi-Platinum by the RIAA, including her Greatest Hits: Decade #1. In September, Carrie released her eighth album, My Gift, her first-ever Christmas album, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Country, Christian and Holiday charts in its first week and marked her eighth straight release to debut at #1 on the Billboard Country chart. My Gift also debuted #1 on the UK country chart (her fifth #1 on the chart) and #1 on the Canadian country chart. Additionally, HBO Max is currently streaming “My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood,” an exclusive, all-new holiday special, with Carrie performing songs from My Gift with a live orchestra and choir. She also starred as Maria?von Trapp?in NBC’s three-hour 2013 holiday blockbuster, the Emmy®-winning?The Sound of Music Live!, whose airings attracted 44 million viewers, and she returns this Fall for her eighth season as the voice of primetime television’s #1 program, NBC’s Sunday Night Football. She hosted the CMA Awards for 12 consecutive years. Underwood has won over 100 major awards including 7 GRAMMY® Awards, 15 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year (the first female in history to win twice and, as of 2020, the only female ever to win three times), 22 CMT Music Awards where she continues to hold the record for the most award wins ever for the show, 7 CMA Awards, and 15 American Music Awards with her 7th win for Favorite Female Artist – Country and 6th win for Favorite Country Album for Cry Pretty, breaking the AMA record for Most Wins in the Favorite Country Album Category. Carrie is the most followed country artist on Instagram and most followed female country artist on Twitter, Facebook and TikTok. She is a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry and founder/lead designer for her fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood. In March 2020, HarperCollins/Dey Street books published Carrie’s first book, FIND YOUR PATH: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life, a fitness lifestyle book in which she shares her belief that fitness is a lifelong journey, providing a common-sense approach to staying active, eating well, and looking as beautiful as you feel, 52 weeks a year. That same month, Carrie also launched her new fitness app, fit52, which is a holistic wellness platform designed to encourage and support users on their personal wellness journey, and is available on the App Store and on Google Play.