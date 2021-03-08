BODYARMOR To Hydrate the Girls Academy as Official Sponsor

The Girls Academy (GA) today announced BODYARMOR Sports Drink as the league’s first-ever Official Hydration partner for the inaugural 2020-2021 season.

As part of the agreement, BODYARMOR will have a distinct presence at GA-sanctioned showcase events and the GA Talent ID events for the remaining 2020-2021 season. GA and BODYARMOR will collaborate on monthly social media campaign activations to deliver hydration tips to all members, while providing hydration products for players and coaches on and off the field. In addition, the BODYARMOR logo will be featured on coolers, table skirts, and squirt bottles on the GA sidelines throughout the season.

In honor of International Women’s Day and to celebrate this partnership announcement, BODYARMOR will host an Instagram Live session featuring the founder of fitness lifestyle brand Love Squad, Ally Love, alongside Olympic gold medalist and two-time Women’s World Cup champion for the US Women’s National Soccer Team, Megan Rapinoe (a partner of the brand since 2018). During the session, Ally and Megan will discuss the importance of being role models to young girls, and why engaging in sports through a platform like the Girls Academy can empower girls to reach their best potential as an athlete and human being. Fans can watch the discussion on Monday, March 8th at 3pm PST / 6pm EST on BODYARMOR’s Instagram page @drinkbodyarmor.

“Not only is BODYARMOR an impressive brand represented by inspiring and talented partners, the premium, better-for-you sports drink is one that we will be proud to provide our players at the height of their competitions,” said Ashlee Fontes-Comber, GA Board of Directors Commercial Lead. “A partnership with the Girls Academy — the only all-girls elite soccer development platform in the country — creates a one-of-a-kind opportunity for BODYARMOR to play a pivotal role in the hydration demands at GA showcase events for the best female youth athletes in the world.”

The new agreement further increases the visibility of BODYARMOR and builds upon its existing foundation within the larger soccer community. In 2019, BODYARMOR was announced as the Official Sports Drink of Major League Soccer.

“The Girls Academy is the gold-standard for development of girls soccer in the United States, and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with them as BODYARMOR continues to expand our footprint within the sports community,” said Michael Fedele, VP of Marketing at BODYARMOR. “As a go-to option for those in need of hydration, we’re thrilled to be able to provide better-for-you options to the future generation of female soccer stars both on and off the pitch.”

The partnership with BODYARMOR Sports Drink is the first official collaboration between the GA and Soccer United Marketing (SUM).

The GA is the only all-girls national youth soccer platform in the United States. The season kicked off in August with showcase and Talent ID events begin this spring. For more information visit GirlsAcademyLeague.com.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkbodyarmor.com/