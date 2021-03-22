Boston-Based Sports Drink Hylux Launches on Amazon

BOSTON, Mass. – Hylux – a Black-founded vitamin-enhanced water product –launched nationwide on Amazon this week. Founded by CEO Lamar Letts in 2016, the water made with all-natural ingredients was created as an alternative to sugary sports drinks after Letts suffered an athletic career-ending injury that made him re-think unhealth food choices.

“Hylux was born out of need to provide athletes with the nutritional hydration they need, which is a true alternative to sugary sports drinks,” said Letts, who is a former track athlete and Thiel Fellowship finalist whose parents are Jamaican. “When I had my own health scare, it was a true wake-up call that I didn’t just need better nutrition, but so did athletes across the world. Our bodies deserve it.”

Letts’ condition was known as myocarditis – the inflammation of the middle layer of the heart wall. Following his recovery, his doctor suggested healthier, more nutrient-rich diet. The wake-up prompted the Northeastern alumnus to team up with a food scientist and work to create the beverage. While he launched the beverage in his dorm room in 2014, he soon launched a successful crowdfunding campaign, closed a distribution contract with a large beverage distributor and then went on to raise funds from private investors – all before getting a college degree. By 2017, Brooklyn-born Lett’s had not only earned a degree in finance, but Hylux was already being distributed in select U.S. grocers.

Hylux’s unique health benefits include four different electrolytes: B-Complex vitamins, 100% of the daily value of Vitamin C , and more potassium than a banana. The 80-calorie beverage quickly hydrates with both the nutrition of a sports drink and the health benefits of water – all with less sugar than its competitors. Hylux is a product of Elite Super Foods Delaware C-Corp.

“Functional beverages on the market contain too much sugar and too many unhealthy ingredients,” said Letts, noting that the push to make Hylux available nationally came as minorities were disproportionated and both consumers and manufacturers became increasingly concerned about nutrient deficiencies. “Before Hylux, the current beverages on the market did not address some of the most prominent nutritional challenges that athletes and everyday consumers face.”

Amazon shoppers can find Hylux on Amazon in the Pomegranate Raspberry, with Strawberry Kiwi and Strawberry Watermelon flavors launching this spring.

