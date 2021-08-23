Brew Dr. Debuts Crisp Apple Limited Release Kombucha

The team at Brew Dr. announced their limited release Crisp Apple kombucha, highlighting apple varieties grown in the Pacific Northwest. The flavor profile is best described as clean and crisp, like a perfect fall day.

Snappy and bright, Crisp Apple is a light, fresh kombucha that is naturally sweet and subtly tart. The team at Brew Dr. crafted this fruity kombucha by incorporating the unique flavors of Gala, Honeycrisp, Fuji and Red Delicious apples. Welcoming the spirit of the fall season, Crisp Apple finishes with soft notes of honey and green tea.

“Apple orchards are an important part of the agricultural community here in the Pacific Northwest.” said Brew Dr. Founder, Matt Thomas. “With access to so many fresh apple varieties grown close to home, it’s been a fun project to test how the flavors of these different apples pair with kombucha. We’re thrilled with the recipe we’ve come up with and are presenting with our new Crisp Apple limited release flavor.”

Continuing to support and celebrate local artists, Crisp Apple’s artwork was created by artist Marisol Ortega. Ortega is a first-generation Mexican-American designer, illustrator, and letterer best known for her vibrant flora and fauna illustrations that play with texture, linework, bold color palettes, and organic shapes—reflecting an exploration of her cultures. The label art highlights her style, featuring fun and playful images of the variety of apples used to create the new flavor.

Available now through the end of the fall season, retail locations for Brew Dr.’s Crisp Apple Kombucha can be found using Brew Dr.’s store locator. Price per bottle is typically $2.99, but may vary from store to store.

About Brew Dr.

Brew Dr. creates high quality beverages that explore the potential of tea, from organic raw kombucha to naturally energizing yerba mate. In 2008, Founder Matt Thomas began brewing kombucha in the kitchen of his teahouse in Portland, Oregon. From leaf to bottle, the company takes inspiration from its heritage in tea, making deliciously refreshing authentic kombucha with a difference you can taste. Brew Dr. is helping people discover how good tea-based beverages can be, referring not only to its quality approach, but to the company’s commitment to its communities, its people, and the planet. Brew Dr. Kombucha is proud to be the first national kombucha company to become both carbon neutral and a certified B-corporation. For more information please visit Brew Dr.’s website, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

