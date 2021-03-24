Brisk Launches Zero Sugar Lemon Iced Tea, First National Innovation for the Brand in Over Five Years

PURCHASE, N.Y. – Brisk, the powerhouse iced tea brand known for its thirst-quenching flavors, is unveiling its first national innovation in over five years: Brisk Zero Sugar Lemon Iced Tea.

The new beverage has the same bold, refreshing flavor of Brisk with zero grams of sugar and aims to inspire creators to authentically express themselves through the tagline “All Great Things Start from Zero.”

To celebrate the launch, Brisk is reuniting with notable sneaker artist Dan Gamache – better known as “Mache” – to create custom, hand-painted sneakers inspired by the new beverage and encourage other creators to seek inspiration from the blank canvases in their daily lives, whether it be an empty page, white wall, or brand new pair of shoes.

“I’m incredibly excited to be working with Brisk again after five years to support the release of the new Brisk Zero Sugar Lemon Iced Tea,” says Mache. “Taking inspiration from the Brisk label, I’ve created a sneaker design to illustrate firsthand how artists can unlock their own creative potential, starting from zero and turning it into something great.”

Along with the product launch, Brisk is kicking off its “Unlock Your Zero Drop” promotion today to give fans the chance to win exclusive prizes – including one of five pairs of Mache’s hand-painted sneakers, premium art supplies, and more – by purchasing Brisk Zero Sugar Lemon Iced Tea and other participating Brisk products.

Shining a light on the unique creative process for every individual creator, Brisk is also releasing behind-the-scenes video content spotlighting Mache and four up-and-coming visionaries: multimedia artist duo Riiisa Boogie and Rezones, photographer Mark Elzey, and graffiti artist Epic Uno. The artists show how they capture the limitless potential of creativity starting from zero in spots featured on DrinkBrisk.com and Brisk’s YouTube and social channels. This content marks a continuation of Brisk’s longstanding commitment to elevating creators by providing a platform for artists to showcase their self-expression.

“At Brisk, we celebrate creative individuality and work to amplify voices of emerging talent, whether through our bottle labels – each one created by a different artist – or inventive campaigns aimed at supporting up-and-coming creators,” says Katrina McDonald, Senior Marketing Director – Pepsi Lipton Partnership. “Our new Brisk Zero Sugar Lemon Iced Tea product and programming shows that greatness can always be achieved, even when starting from zero. We hope it inspires artists to embrace the possibilities that come with starting fresh and seeing where their creativity takes them.”

A range of programs will also be released on Brisk social channels to get fans excited about the drops including an “All Great Things Start From Zero” Instagram influencer campaign, #JustAddBrisk TikTok challenge, and a custom Twitter emoji that is revealed by using the hashtags #UnlockYourZeroDrop and #BriskZeroSugar.

Starting today, Brisk Zero Sugar Lemon Iced Tea is available in 1L bottles at retailers nationwide. 12-packs of 12-ounce cans are available in select markets.

For More Information:

https://briskzerodrop.com/