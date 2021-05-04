Caribou Coffee Teams Up With GIVN Water For Good

GIVN Goods, is an eco and socially sustainable consumer packages goods company and makers of the GIVN beverage line. GIVN Waters are packaged with recycled materials and every bottle sold provides one day of clean water to people in need. GIVN is proud to announce that Caribou Coffee has teamed up with GIVN as their bottled water partner across their over 470 North American locations. Known for a commitment to sustainability, Caribou Coffee was the first major U.S. coffeehouse to serve 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified coffees and espresso. In 2018, Caribou also became the first coffee house in the US to offer 100% clean label beverages, which means that all hand-crafted beverages include real ingredients, real chocolate chips, no artificial sweeteners, and no artificial coloring. Now their customers can feel even better about the hydration they buy as well.

“At Caribou Coffee, we are dedicated to serving our guests with quality products that they can feel good about, said Robin Stein, Caribou Coffee Sr. Buyer and Planner. “Adding GIVN Water to our grab and go beverage assortment was a natural fit. Our guests get a premium product that does good for the world.”

John Houseal, GIVN Water CEO, stated that “We are thrilled to be partnering with Caribou Coffee. Their commitment to making their customers feel at home in their coffeeshops, and being a leader in supporting communities in need, inspires us. We are excited to welcome their team and customers to the GIVN clean water movement. Together we will make meaningful and positive impact for people in need.”

GIVN Water is a premium North American spring water that is Seriously Good. It is sourced regionally, packaged responsibly with recycled materials such as RPET and Aluminum, and every bottle provides one day of clean water for a person in need. GIVN Water consumers can quench their thirst for more while enjoying some seriously good water.

About GIVN Goods GIVN Goods, maker of GIVN Water, is a Certified B-Corporation dedicated to helping the everyday consumer be their best selves: physically, mentally, and spiritually. GIVN has been recognized year over year as a Best for the World Honoree. To date, GIVN retailers and consumers have provided almost 5 million days of clean water to people in need around the world. GIVN Water bottles are made with recycled materials and is available on Amazon.com and in over 4,000 retail locations across the United States. In 2019 GIVN water committed to converting all bottles to be made from reused materials, including recycled plastic and aluminum. GIVN is a registered trademark of GIVN Goods, Inc. B-Corporation is a registered trademark of B Lab.

About Caribou Coffee Founded in 1992, Caribou Coffee is the second largest company-operated premium coffeehouse in the United States with over 300 company-owned locations nationwide. Caribou Coffee also has over 120 domestic license locations in 22 states, and over 270 international franchise stores in 11 countries. Caribou Coffee provides high quality, handcrafted beverages and food options to fuel life’s adventures, both big and small. Known for a commitment to sustainability, the Company was the first major U.S. coffeehouse to serve 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified coffees and espresso. Caribou Coffee products can also be found in grocery stores, mass retailers, club stores, foodservice providers, hotels, entertainment venues and online.

For More Information:

http://www.givnwater.com