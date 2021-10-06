CBD Beverage Maker UNITY WELLNESS CO. Signs With Republic National Distributing Company

UNITY WELLNESS CO. is expanding their distribution footprint across the country through their latest partnership with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC). RNDC is a family-owned business that has evolved into the nation’s second-biggest wholesale beverage and alcohol distributors. They primarily sell premium wine and spirits throughout the United States; however, in order to keep up with an ever-changing beverage market, RNDC has expanded their repertoire to include hemp beverages. In their latest roll-out, UNITY is one of five CBD beverage brands to be carried in stores across the U.S.

UNITY’s line-up of all-natural hemp beverages were designed to help consumers unwind and to promote physical and emotional well-being. Infused with 30mg of CBD and healthy adaptogens, such as Ashwagandha, Rhodiola Rosea, and Ginkgo Biloba, each 14 oz. bottle has only 30 calories and 7g of sugar, and is preservative-free. Tasty flavors include Blueberry Lavender, Strawberry Lemonade, Blood Orange Hibiscus, Elderflower Rose, Ginger Lemonade, and Blackberry Tea.

UNITY’s Vice President of Sales, Marcus Mitson, says “While RNDC is a massive company, they pride themselves on keeping a “small company” atmosphere. Working with a distributor like RNDC is especially beneficial for UNITY because they are nimble and can pivot to accommodate a wide array of accounts as needed throughout the country. We look forward to working closely with their management staff and sales personnel to continue to drive sales volume in the off premise and general market sectors and hope to get creative in the on-premise and independent channels, as well. Ultimately, this relationship will prepare UNITY for accommodating national large volume retailers in the near future.”

With cheeky, vibrant branding, it will be no surprise when UNITY’S beverages fly off the shelves. UNITY is currently carried in a variety of Regional Account Chains across the country, most notably ABC Fine Wine & Spirits throughout Florida.

For More Information:

https://unitywellness.co