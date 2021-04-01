Celebrity-favorite Flow Alkaline Spring Water Launches New Spring 2021 Advertising Campaign

Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York – Flow Water Inc. (“Flow®,” or “Flow Alkaline Spring Water”), announces the launch of its newest North American advertising and marketing campaign. The “Beautiful Inside and Out” and “Uplifting Hydration” ads feature a compelling and diverse range of iconic personalities recognized for their commitment to health, wellness, and sustainability, inspiring us to do better and be better.

The Flow “family of talent” featured in the campaign includes many of the brand’s celebrity investors and shareholders, who also happen to be loyal Flow consumers:

Grammy nominated singer-songwriter, Shawn Mendes, who is also Flow’s sustainability ambassador;

Award-winning actress, director, producer, activist, and founder of health and wellness platform re-spin, Halle Berry;

NBA basketball player, philanthropist, and entrepreneur, Russell Westbrook;

Taboo from the global icons Black Eyed Peas;

Author, health and wellness entrepreneur, on-camera personality, Hannah Bronfman;

British-American model Paloma Elsesser.

The campaign emphasizes Flow’s ongoing mission to inspire personal wellness through the power of drinking delicious, mineral-rich alkaline spring water. The campaign also reinforces the positive environmental impact of choosing a water brand like Flow, which is packaged in a more sustainable, Tetra-Pak™ carton instead of plastic bottles.

“I am so excited to be a part of a campaign and company that celebrates and supports the positive effects of choosing sustainably sourced and packaged water,” says Shawn Mendes, who has been Flow’s sustainability ambassador since 2019. “Flow has teamed up with me and my foundation (SMF) to provide Wonder Grants to sustainability activists who focus on clean water access and conservation. As one of millions of young people passionate about creating a better future for our planet, I hope to continue to make a difference with this forward-thinking brand that shares the same goals.”

“Our campaign is grounded in the same visual language that has helped make the Flow brand a favorite with nearly 18 million consumers: a sophisticated balance of wit, positivity, energy and color,” says Krissie Millan, Flow’s chief marketing officer. “Together with this talented team, we created uplifting, energizing imagery that speaks to the positivity and optimism of Flow as a brand and a company.”

In addition to digital and billboard advertising, Flow is supporting retail partners including Target, Whole Foods Market, Safeway, Walmart, Stop & Shop, and Wegmans, with omni-channel marketing and ad programs that will bring the campaign’s important message to life for millions of consumers this spring and summer.

“I love the authenticity of this campaign,” says Flow founder and executive chairman Nicholas Reichenbach. “The vibrant personalities we feature in our ads are all Flow consumers themselves. They are sharing their love of Flow and its mission and reminding us to make healthier choices for our bodies and the planet. It’s more a celebration of a movement — which, in turn, will support Flow’s continued distribution expansion in North America.”

About Flow

Flow Water Inc. (“Flow Alkaline Spring Water™” or “Flow®”) is a premium alkaline spring water company with a diversified line of wellness-oriented beverage products sold online and at retailers throughout North America. Flow’s premium alkaline spring water is offered in original unflavored and a range of award-winning organic flavors, in sizes ranging from 330-ml to 1-liter, and in 6, 12, and 24 pack formats. Due to its unique artesian spring sources, Flow products contain naturally occurring electrolytes and essential minerals, and its original and flavored water products have an alkaline pH at the source. As part of its ongoing innovation into wellness beverages, Flow recently introduced new lines of collagen-infused waters with natural flavors, and is planning new functional beverages for launch later this year.

Founded in 2015 by serial, mission-driven entrepreneur Nicholas Reichenbach, Flow is highly dedicated to sustainability and is a B-Corp Certified company with a purpose to “bring wellness to the world through the positive power of water.” Reichenbach founded Flow believing that its spring water products should use sustainable manufacturing operations and be packaged in Tetra Pak™® cartons, which are made from renewable, primarily plant-based materials.

Flow beverage products are available online at flowhydration.com, and are sold at over 25,000 retailers across the United States and Canada, including Whole Foods Market, Loblaws, Sobeys, Metro, Shoppers Drug Mart, Farm Boy, Sprouts Farmers Market, Safeway, Wegmans, Harris Teeter, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Giant Eagle, Bristol Farms, Raley’s, Vitamin Shoppe, and Duane Reade, among others.

For More Information:

https://flowhydration.com/