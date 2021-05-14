Celsius Announces New Sparkling Strawberry Guava Flavor

Maker of the leading global fitness drink, CELSIUS, announced the launch of their newest flavor – Sparkling Strawberry Guava. In addition, the company continues to expand their beverage options at Targets across the nation with the latest being: Los Angeles, Tampa, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, and Orlando.

Most pre-workout or energy drinks are filled with harmful ingredients, however Celsius is committed to taking a “more natural” approach.

Currently Celsius is available in 12 different flavors: Sparkling Strawberry Guava, Sparkling Peach Vibe, Sparkling Fuji Apple Pear, Sparkling Orange, Sparkling Kiwi Guava, Sparkling Wild Berry, Sparkling Watermelon, Sparkling Grape Rush, Sparkling Cola, Raspberry Acai Green Tea, Peach Mango Green Tea, Grapefruit Melon Green Tea.

In addition, the Company has seen a growing trend with consumers as Celsius is a fan favorite! From fruit-forward flavors to enhancing smoothies, overall Celsius offers a great tasting line that is reliable and delivers results. Consumers look for more function out of the foods they consume, which is why Celsius is a fan-favorite. This product offer is truly disruptive and unlike any other on the market as it adds versatility to the brand portfolio and delivers enables consumers a healthier approach.

https://www.celsius.com