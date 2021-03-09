Cerebral Beverage BRÈINFÚEL Partners with Pro Poker Players Phil Hellmuth, Jonathan Little and Jeff Gross

Chicago, Ill. – BRÈINFÚEL (Breinfuel) – the functional, better-for-you cerebral beverage that bridges the gap between mental focus and physical performance – is partnering with celebrated poker players Phil Hellmuth, Jonathan Little and Jeff Gross to cement Breinfuel as the performance beverage of choice in the world of poker. Within the partnership, each poker player will leverage their unique influence to share Breinfuel’s attributes with the masses throughout 2021 and beyond.

“Hellmuth, Little and Gross are each masters of their craft. We couldn’t think of anyone better to spotlight and underscore the cognitive benefits of Breinfuel,” said Dr. Gerald Horn, Medical Director at LasikPlus Chicago and Breinfuel Founder. “Too often, performance products focus only on physical endurance, when really stamina is rooted in the brain. The greatest poker strategy is only made better with increased and sustained focus.”

Throughout the partnership, Hellmuth, Little and Gross will tout Breinfuel’s premium formulation and the four ingredient blends it contains – The Caffeine Blend, The Fuel Blend, The Brain-Booster Blend and The Antioxidant Blend. Players are incorporating Breinfuel in their training, while sharing ingredient profiles, efficacy and results with their followers.

“I’ve won a lot of money playing with Breinfuel and the even caffeine spread over 10 hours is amazing. Breinfuel incorporates a thoughtful, functional and strategic formulation. It’s perfect for poker players, and perfect if you need to stay stable. Although I am the Poker Brat,” said Phil Hellmuth.

A 15-time World Series Poker (WSOP) champion, Phil Hellmuth is regarded by many as the best poker player in the world. Dominating in Texas Hold-‘em games for three decades, Hellmuth holds the world record for most cash finishes at WSOP and most WSOP final tables. In 1989, a 24-year-old Hellmuth became the youngest WSOP Main Event champion in history at the time and in 2012 became the only WSOP Main Event champion to also win the WSOP Europe Main Event. Known for his competitive nature and boisterous personality, Hellmuth has become affectionately known as “The Poker Brat”.

“Dr. Horn created Breinfuel to get himself through back-to-back eye surgeries. That origin story resonated with me,” noted Jonathan Little. “Not to equivalate poker to medicine, but the required calculations, laser focus and precision are shared between the two. Poker players are continuously gathering, imputing and crunching data over the course of a 12-hour day. That requires a tremendous amount of sustained energy. Simply put, Breinfuel makes it easier.”

Known for winning two World Poker Tour Titles, Jonathan Little has similarly dominated the poker scene. In his biggest single live tournament to date at the WPT Foxwoods World Poker Finals, Little beat a field of 412 players, earning a $1.12 million victory. In an equally impressive performance, Little took home $1.066 million, winning the WPT Mirage Poker Showdown in 2007-2008. Little fell into the poker world in college after making quick, substantial earnings and has remained a leading poker player and coach since. He is also the creator of PokerCoaching.com, a leading Poker education platform where he offers valuable tips and lessons to poker players ranging from novice to rising stars.

A lifelong board game and video games fanatic, Jeff Gross launched his poker career in college and was immediately drawn to the challenge of using his strategic mind to make real money. Teaching himself the basics, Gross quickly started to increase his buy-ins and make the shift from online player to a high-stakes live player. Gross has finished top two in the $125,00 invite only Premiere League season VII with close calls for major tournament wins. He also won 2nd place in the World Series of Poker (WSOP), and now primarily focuses on cash games. Jeff is a staple of Twitch’s poker streaming community and has become a household name among the game’s most ravenous fans.

Each of Breinfuel’s blends provides a unique function. The Caffeine Blend features green tea and green coffee beans for an energy boost. The Fuel Blend includes four grams of low-glycemic sugar, five grams of easily digestible collagen protein, and MCT’s for additional, prolonged energy. The Antioxidant Blend adds vitamin C, vitamin E and beet root to reduce the brain’s known sensitivity to accelerated metabolism. The Brain-Booster Blend features zinc, creatine, and L-theanine for brain health.

Available in four flavors – Thrive Ice, Victory Bliss, Alpha Punch and Limitless Berry – Breinfuel retails for $3.99/bottle. To learn more about Breinfuel, visit https://www.breinfuel.com/ or follow them on Instagram and here Facebook.

About BRÈINFÚEL

Developed by Dr. Gerald Horn, a Lasik surgeon with a background in pharmaceutical science and disruptive drug development, Breinfuel combines highly researched ingredients with an extended release that is designed to support performance and wellbeing. Breinfuel is sold online and comes in four delicious flavors including Thrive Ice, Victory Bliss, Alpha Punch and Limitless Berry. Each bottle of Breinfuel features a proprietary blend of effective ingredients, including: natural caffeine from GCBE and green tea (along with their extracts), D-ribose sugar, collagen protein, MCT’s, vitamin C, vitamin E, beet root, L-theanine, creatine, and zinc.

For More Information:

https://breinfuel.com/