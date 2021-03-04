Cheerwine Launches Zero Sugar Line

SALISBURY, N.C. – Starting today, Cheerwine Zero Sugar is “popping up” on shelves across the South.

This zero-sugar option from Cheerwine, the uniquely southern soft drink from Salisbury, N.C., features the same effervescence and cherry goodness fans have loved since Cheerwine first launched in 1917.

“Cheerwine Zero Sugar offers the great taste of regular Cheerwine, but without the calories,” says Joy Ritchie Harper, vice-president of marketing for Cheerwine and fifth-generation founding family member. “And fans of Diet Cheerwine can still enjoy the delightful sugar-free cherry taste they love with Cheerwine Zero Sugar.”

For over 20 years, Cheerwine produced Diet Cheerwine using the popular Splenda/Sucralose blend sweetener that’s found in other zero-sugar soft drinks.

“We decided to update Diet Cheerwine to Cheerwine Zero Sugar to better reflect the drink’s flavor profile,” says Harper.

Cheerwine Zero Sugar is now available in 12-ounce cans and two-liter bottles on grocery store shelves across North Carolina and South Carolina, and select Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia, Delaware and Maryland markets. Over the coming weeks, the soft drink company will roll out Cheerwine Zero Sugar in 20-ounce bottles; six-pack .5-liter bottles; and four-pack 12-ounce glass bottles. Additionally, Cheerwine Zero Sugar can be purchased online and is available at restaurants that previously carried Diet Cheerwine.

Cheerwine is also unveiling Zero Sugar recipes, including Low Carb Cheerwine Cherry Daiquiris, Keto Cheerwine Glazed Oven Ribs, and Low Carb Cheerwine Cherry Cheesecake Fluff, for fans to try at home. The full collection of new low-carb and Zero Sugar recipes can be found on cheerwine.com/recipes/zero-sugar-low-carb/.

“Southern home cooks and chefs have incorporated Cheerwine into recipes for decades, so we wanted to introduce Cheerwine Zero Sugar alongside a collection of fresh new drinks and dishes for our fans to try,” says Harper.

About Cheerwine

Created in 1917 by L.D. Peeler, Cheerwine is a one-of-a-kind soft drink with a unique cherry flavor. It is an iconic brand from Salisbury, North Carolina. Owned by the Carolina Beverage Corporation, the 104-year-old company is still privately owned and managed by the same founding family, five generations of whom have worked there. Cliff Ritchie leads Cheerwine as president and CEO. Available in supermarkets, restaurants, mass merchandisers and convenience stores in select states nationwide and cheerwine.com. For more information, follow Cheerwine on Facebook at facebook.com/cheerwine or on Twitter and Instagram @drinkcheerwine.

For More Information:

https://www.cheerwine.com/zero/