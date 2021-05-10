Curious Creators Grants Awarded By Curious Elixirs

BROOKLYN, NY – It’s official. Curious Elixirs, the booze-free craft cocktail brand founded by John Wiseman, has selected 30 winners for its inaugural Curious Creators Grants. Announced in January, the grant was created to uplift and support the many artists, entertainers, and hospitality folks who are struggling during this time. Nearly $10,000 in unrestricted funds were allocated for the creation of new works by artists in six categories: Words, Music, Images, Visual Arts, Movement, and Culinary. The theme of the first Curious Creators Grants was “REBIRTH.”

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to give back to the artist community and support those who may be struggling in the creation of new artistic work,” said Wiseman. “It simply feels good to help others pursue their goals and dreams.”

Wiseman announced the open call for artists on January 14, 2021 during a livestream from Club Curious, a new speakeasy members club somewhere in Brooklyn. For the selection process, Curious Elixirs formed a Creative Council that spent six weeks reviewing the over 2,000 submissions of short-form pieces and selecting finalists in each category. The winners were then determined by public votes, and announced in early April.

All winners, as well as finalists, will receive Curious Cocktail Club memberships, and winners will also receive complimentary studio space post-pandemic at Club Curious.

The first prize winners, receiving $1,000 each, for the 2021 Curious Creators Grants are:

WORDS – Drew Pisarra

MUSIC – Marti

IMAGES – Sawa

VISUAL ARTS – Ivy Thompson

MOVEMENT – Brandon Gray

CULINARY – Sinnidra Taylor

Curious Elixirs will be announcing its second round of Grants later in 2021 with plans to continue its program several times a year.

Be Curious. #ShakenNotSlurred.

About Curious Elixirs

Curious Elixirs was established in August 2016 with a mission to transform how we drink by making the world’s best non-alcoholic cocktails. Curious uses only the best ingredients combining organic juices, spices, herbs, roots, barks, and botanicals to benefit our bodies. Each elixir is gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free, fair-trade, non-GMO, and contains no refined sugar. All of Curious’ “shaken, not slurred” beverages are infused with stress relieving adaptogens.

For More Information:

https://curiouselixirs.com/