Drink Rebellious Launches All-Natural Pure Energy Infusions

CHICAGO, Ill. — Rebellious Infusions, the leading organic, plant-based mixers in the energy drink category, has announced the launch of Pure Energy Infusions: a premium range that maintains a high antioxidant level of 100 mg as well as 100 mg of caffeine per serving. Powered to increase a sense of alertness and enhance focus without the energy crash often synonymous with caffeinated beverages, the company has launched three new flavors: Marvelous (Mango), Tenacious (Tangerine), and Courageous (Cherry).

“Whether you’re an athlete, a busy parent, or just looking to stay more focused throughout your day, we designed Pure Energy Infusions to offer that steady energy release with only five organic, all-natural ingredients,” said Doug DuMars, co-founder and CEO of Drink Rebellious. “Pure Energy Infusions won’t give you caffeine headaches or crashes that typically happen with energy drinks — we use all-natural caffeine resulting in a focused energy. In addition, you’ll stay hydrated and help boost the immune system thanks to the high antioxidant levels.”

With more than 20 years of experience in the food and beverage industry, DuMars and co-founder, Joe O’Connor, started Rebellious to disrupt the energy drink industry and create a healthy, functional hydration movement with ready-to-drink packets powered with antioxidant-packed organic teas.

Like Rebellious’ Original Infusions, Pure Energy doesn’t contain any sugar, calories, artificial colorings, flavors, sweeteners or fillers. Variety packs of the new range are also available and include all three flavors, so you don’t have to choose!

Rebellious Infusions and Pure Energy are available for purchase in 12- or 24-packs and variety packs on the brand’s website and Amazon.

About Drink Rebellious

Rebellious Infusions are high-quality, USDA organic infusion liquid products that come in various distinct signature flavors that can be added to water, smoothies, and other beverages and foods. Each portable packet contains over 300mg of antioxidants — that’s up to 50 times more antioxidants than most ready-to-drink teas. Best of all, Rebellious Infusions have zero added sugars and zero calories.

