Essentia Water Launches New “Stop For Nothing” Campaign With Tate McRae

BOTHELL, WA. – Essentia Water, the pioneer of ionized alkaline water in the U.S., launched its “Stop for Nothing” campaign featuring multi-platinum singer/songwriter Tate McRae, Kansas City Quarterback Patrick Mahomes II and classical fusion violinist Ezinma. The “Stop for Nothing” campaign focuses on motivation, strength, and stamina to build resilience, and how taking a moment to hydrate helps maintain performance.

Tate McRae is Essentia’s newest brand partner, joining Mahomes and Ezinma. Her hit single “you broke me first” has achieved over 1 billion streams and the #1 spot on the Top 40 US radio charts, landing her as the youngest musician on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list. This partnership with Essentia marks her first major brand partner deal.

No one showcases strength and stamina more than Patrick Mahomes II, the fastest quarterback to reach 10,000 career passing yards (34 games), the quarterback with the most consecutive 300-plus passing yard games (8 tied) and demonstrating his resilience by having the most consecutive games including playoffs where he overcame double digit deficits (6 games). Ezinma has proven that resilience can overcome the greatest obstacles. Facing early childhood challenges, Ezinma never gave up on her dreams, signing a major label record deal, being a part of Beyoncé’s all-female band, playing with Stevie Wonder, producing original music, and establishing Heartstrings, a music education foundation for K-5 children.

A common trait that McRae, Mahomes and Ezinma have is their sheer determination to succeed and their ability to care for themselves in the process, starting with proper hydration.

“This last year has shone a light on the importance of resilience and self-care,” said Zola Kane, Chief Marketing Officer at Essentia. “Our new campaign is in response to that. It takes motivation, strength and stamina to maintain performance, and we want to help people replenish with Essentia Water, knowing that hydration is key to renewal, recommitment and resilience.”

The campaign was created in partnership with Essentia’s lead creative agency Droga5. It includes 30, 15- and 06-second spots that will air across digital and social channels, along with online video platforms – specifically Hulu, YouTube and NBC Universal –and Out-of-Home installations beginning today through 2022. The brand has also expanded this year’s marketing efforts to build affinity partnerships with brands like Lifetime Fitness and Hello Fresh for advertising and product sampling opportunities, as part of its ongoing priority to expand consumer awareness.

“This campaign highlights the determination and focus needed for peak performance,” said Scott Miller, Chief Executive Officer at Essentia Water. “There’s no replacement for doing the reps and if you are prepared to do what it takes, amazing things can happen as Tate, Mahomes and Ezinma have shown.”

The first ionized alkaline bottled water offered in the United States, Essentia’s philosophy is that a better you starts with a better water. Headquartered in Bothell, WA, Essentia Water, LLC pioneered ionized alkaline water in 1998 and is known for its unique ionization process. The brand is CarbonNeutral packaging certified and distributed in nearly 90,000 retailers across the United States. It’s the #1 alkaline water brand and the #1 selling bottled water brand in the natural channel1.

