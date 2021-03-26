Evian Launches Sparkling and Flavored Drink in Recyclable Aluminium Cans

Evian has today unveiled evian+; an innovative new product range from the brand as it enters a new product category. Evian+ features a range of flavored sparkling functional beverages created to ‘feed your mind,’* packaged in recyclable aluminium cans – a first for the brand.

Evian+ is a delicious sparkling drink created with the pure taste of evian natural mineral water and its naturally occurring minerals, further enhanced with?a hint of natural flavors and enriched with magnesium and zinc which supports normal cognitive function*. In the digital age, with the ping of notifications part of everyday life, evian understands the importance of synchronization, establishing evian+ to champion the transformative feeling of the mind and body in true flow.

This new range, currently available in the U.S., includes four exciting and tasty flavor combinations including; Raspberry & Ginseng, Lime & Ginger, Grapefruit & Basil and Cucumber & Mint. The full range features zero sugars, zero sweeteners, zero calories and are enriched with magnesium and zinc, supporting normal cognitive function*.

Commenting on the announcement, Shweta Harit, VP of Marketing at evian, said: “Today’s announcement demonstrates ongoing innovation at evian as we expand our product portfolio into two new product categories with the launch of functional sparkling and flavored.

“Encouraging our consumers to be healthy and perform at their highest level is at the heart of all that we do at evian, so we’re excited to be able to action this in a new and appetizing way. The introduction of a sparkling flavored functional water reflects the importance of adapting to consumer habits. We are delivering the pure taste of evian natural mineral water in a new and fun way, as we continue to act and support a generation who seek to become the best version of their true selves.”

The release of the new product range follows the launch of the ‘Drink True’ global campaign by evian, which celebrates authenticity and honesty, reflecting the purity** of the uniquely sourced evian mineral water from the pristine snowcapped mountain source.

The full evian+ range is now on shelves at select US retailers.

* Zinc contributes to normal cognitive function. Magnesium contributes to a reduction of tiredness and fatigue.

** As all natural mineral waters.

https://protect-eu.mimecast.com/s/n9MGCgMrTYV34wS2uc4v