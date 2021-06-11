Gallery: June’s Latest Ready-To-Drink Cocktails

With the summer months approaching the ready-to-drink cocktail category expanded with a range of better-for-you options from hard Yerba Mate to the relaunch of VOCO’s vodka-based coconut water. Check out the gallery for the latest canned cocktail releases and new brand debuts.

Two Chicks Cocktails Two Chicks Cocktails Vodka cocktail brand Two Chicks introduced two additional sparkling flavors to its portfolio with Cranberry Tartini (Vodka, Cranberry & Lime) and Lemon Strawberry Kiss (Vodka, Lemon, Strawberry & Basil). The new flavors are available at select retailers nationwide including Walgreens, Walmart, CVS, Meijer, Total Wine for a suggested retail price of $15.99 per four-pack of 12 oz. cans.

Kové Kové San Diego-based Yerba Mate brand Kové debuted a line of hard tea seltzers. The line is packaged in 12 oz. cans (5% ABV) available in four flavors: Passion Berry, Lemonade Iced-Tea, Mojito, and Mango Colada. Kove Hard Yerba Mate seltzers are available in four-packs for $9.99 at select retailers in the San Diego area and in 12-packs for $29.99 online for shipping within California.

Proof Point Proof Point Proof Point debuted with a line of hard seltzers available in four flavor combinations: whiskey seltzer with blackberry lemon, rum seltzer with mango pineapple, vodka seltzer with lime, and tequila seltzer with grapefruit. The seltzers contain 100 calories and are available in four-packs of 12 oz. cans (5% ABV).

Livewire Cocktail Co. Livewire Cocktail Co. Rocket Queen, a rum-based canned cocktail, is Livewire Cocktail Company’s latest release. Developed with former Chicago-area bartender Erin Hayes, the RTD is made with Magdalena Rum, absinthe, pomello, cinnamon, and pandan and is available in CA, NY, NJ, TX, and online for a suggested retail price of $19.99 per four-pack of 12 oz. cans.

VOCO VOCO Elegance Brands relaunched the better-for-you RTD cocktail Voco. Flavored with coconut and soda water the vodka-based cocktail comes in Mango, Lime, Pineapple, and Passionfruit flavors and contains 100 calories in each 12 oz. can. Voco is available at select retailers in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Minnesota, Tennessee, Ohio, and Alabama in four-packs for a suggested retail price of $9.99.

Drifter Cocktail Co. Drifter Cocktail Co. Drifter Craft Cocktails debuted with a line of canned cocktails available in Spicy Margarita, Passion Fruit Caipirinha, and Moscow Mule. The new line is available for purchase at select retailers nationwide in four-packs of 12 oz. can (7% ABV) for a suggested retail price of $19.99.

Dry Fly Distilling Dry Fly Distilling Dry Fly Distilling expanded its “On the Fly” line with gin and grapefruit offering: The Greyhound. The line also includes Gin & Tonic, Moscow Mule, Spicy Lemonade, Huckleberry Lemonade, Bloody Mary canned cocktails. The Greyhound and existing flavors are available in four packs of 12 oz. cans (4.8% ABV) for $12.99.

Ranch Rider Spirits Co. Ranch Rider Spirits Co. Austin-based spirit seltzer company Ranch Rider expanded its canned cocktail line with new moscow mule offering, The Buck, joining the brand’s three existing tequila and vodka-based canned offerings. The Buck is available at select retailers in the Austin area and will debut in 12 oz. cans (5.9% ABV) featuring a new redesigned label.

Bacardí Bacardí Bacardí expanded its RTD cocktail lineup with three new flavors and a new variety pack format. The rum-based canned cocktail introduced Bahama Mama (orange, red berries and pineapple), Mojito (lime and mint) and Sunset Punch (blood orange, lemon and ginger) flavors to its existing Lime, Lemonade, and Rum Punch offerings. The new flavors are available in four-packs of 12 oz. cans (5.9% ABV) for a suggested retail price of $12.99 and the six-pack variety format is available at select retailers nationwide for $16.99.