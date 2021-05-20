GURU Launches Yerba Mate Energy Drink In The U.S. Market

Montreal, Quebec & San Francisco, Calif. – GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand, is pleased to announce the imminent launch of GURU Yerba Mate in the U.S. market.

“GURU’s goal is to constantly innovate by using functional ingredients and creative plant-based recipes to craft energy drinks that deliver good taste and good energy. On the heels of the successful launch of GURU Yerba Mate in Canada, we are excited to make this top-ranking plant-based energy drink available to U.S. consumers,” said Carl Goyette, President and CEO of GURU.

“Our three main products – GURU Original, GURU Lite and GURU Matcha – are already available in over 11,500 points of sale and online in the U.S. and performing well. GURU Yerba Mate reinforces the strength and appeal of our product portfolio for consumers looking for healthy alternatives in the energy drink space. With our growing number of major distributors and banner partners in the grocery, drug and C&G channels in the U.S., including our strong penetration in the natural grocery channel, we believe that our brand will continue to thrive and will benefit from this new addition to the family,” he concluded.

GURU Yerba Mate will be available for delivery effective June 1, 2021 through GURU’s grocery, natural, c-stores and drug channels partners, namely KeHE and UNFI, as well as through other distribution partners, GURU direct delivery and online through Amazon and guruenergy.com.

Inspired by the Amazon, GURU Yerba Mate is infused with functional and energy-boosting plant-based ingredients. It has an açai superberry flavour with a refreshing touch of mint. Similar to GURU Lite and GURU Matcha, GURU Yerba Mate is low in calories and high in energy, and contains green tea, yerba mate, guarana, monk fruit and stevia.

Yerba mate is a tree that grows naturally near streams in high altitude forests in northern Argentina, Paraguay and southern Brazil. Its leaves are generally roasted and infused to produce mate, a drink rich in caffeine, which is said to have the strength of coffee, the health benefits of tea and the joy of chocolate. The Guarani, a tribe living in and around these regions, has a long history of drinking yerba mate for its energy-boosting properties and have strongly influenced the way yerba mate is consumed today.

GURU Yerba Mate also contains guarana, an Amazonian plant named for the Guarani people who have traditionally cultivated it. Known as the ‘eyes of the forest’, guarana also has energy-boosting properties, and is an ingredient in other GURU energy drinks since 1999.

About GURU

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX:GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company launched in 1999, when it pioneered the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through a distribution network of more than 21,000 points of sale, and through guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic plant-based ingredients. Its drinks offer consumers good energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States.

