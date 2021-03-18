GURU Organic Energy Increases Presence in Convenience Channel

Montreal, Quebec – GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand, is pleased to announce that its plant-based energy drinks will soon be available in over 500 On-the-Run (Parkland), 250 Husky (Cenovus Energy), 300 Petro-Canada (Suncor), 147 Needs Atlantic (Sobey’s) and 50 MacEwen Petroleum convenience and gas bar locations across Canada. This will increase GURU’s presence in Canadian markets outside of Quebec to over 4,500 points of sale.

“As planned, we continue to increase our presence across Canada, with the addition of recognized national banners in the convenience and gas sector, a key growth channel for GURU in the Canadian market,” said Carl Goyette, President and CEO of GURU. “These gains reflect growing demand for healthy energy drinks and plant-based products, as we pursue our mission to clean up the energy drink industry. Our goal of increasing our points of sale in Canadian markets outside of Quebec to over 5,000 by the Spring of 2021 is now well within reach and we expect to exceed this number further as retailers increase their health and wellness offering and as a growing number of Canadian consumers are converted to our brand.”

GURU Original, Lite, Matcha and Yerba Mate products will soon be available in selected On-the-Run, Husky, Petro-Canada, Needs Atlantic, and MacEwen Petroleum convenience stores and gas stations across Canada.

About GURU

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company launched in 1999, when it pioneered the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and across the United States through a distribution network of more than 21,000 points of sale, and through guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic plant-based ingredients. Its drinks offer consumers good energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States. For more information about GURU, visit www.investors.guruenergy.com.

