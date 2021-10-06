Hope and Sesame Announces Two New Non-GMO Lines in Refrigerated and ‘Pantry-Friendly’ Aseptic Varieties

CHICAGO, Illinois. – Hope and Sesame – which is a part of Planting Hope Brands LLC and The Planting Hope Company Inc. and has cracked the code on unlocking the dense nutrition in tiny sesame seeds to create an important new trend in plant milk: sesamemilk, both ultra-nutritious and highly planet-friendly – announced two new non-GMO lines along with rebranded packaging for its portfolio of Hope and Sesame products. The new non-GMO lines come in both refrigerated and ‘pantry-friendly’ aseptic varieties and join Hope and Sesame’s foundational Organic line.

“We are thrilled to make this announcement showcasing Hope and Sesame’s growth and breakthrough in the plant milk category,” said Julia Stamberger, Hope and Sesame Founder and CEO. “Our new non-GMO line brings the dense nutrition of planet-friendly sesamemilk to a broader consumer base with expanded offerings, from formats to flavors. We remain focused on Sustainability, Nutrition, and Representation and are excited about offering refreshed, affordable options for every consumer that are packed with nutrition and are also incredibly planet-friendly.”

Hope and Sesame’s non-GMO ‘pantry-friendly’ aseptic line will be available starting in late October on hopeandsesame.com. In early November, the full line will be available on Amazon with in-store availability at retailers starting in January 2022. The non-GMO aseptic line comes in six flavors including Unsweetened Vanilla (new), Unsweetened Original, Original, Vanilla, Chocolate, and the award-winning Chocolate Hazelnut. The non-GMO refrigerated line will be available in-store only beginning in January 2022 and comes in three different SKUs: Unsweetened Original, Unsweetened Vanilla, and Chocolate Hazelnut. Both the aseptic and refrigerated non-GMO lines contain eight grams of complete protein per serving (including all nine essential amino acids), making them a good source of protein, and are Vegan, Kosher, an excellent source of Vitamin D, a good source of Calcium, Certified Gluten-Free, and free from soy and dairy. All Hope and Sesame products are Non-GMO Project Verified and certified by the Plant Based Foods Association.

Hope and Sesame’s new branding will be incorporated on all SKUs and future innovations beginning with the launch of the non-GMO aseptic line in late October (with the rebranded packaging to be fully incorporated into the existing Organic line in 2022). Hope and Sesame’s refreshed look boasts a bold, playful, and whimsical design, highlighting sesame as the brand’s key ingredient and playing up the “magical” qualities of sesame, including its amazing sustainability and nutrient-density.

For more information about Hope and Sesame and its products, please visit hopeandsesame.com/. For sales inquiries, please contact Mara Ebert, Chief Sales Officer, at sales@hopeandsesame.com.

ABOUT HOPE AND SESAME

Hope and Sesame has cracked the code on unlocking the dense nutrition in tiny sesame seeds to create an important new trend in plant milk: sesamemilk, both ultra-nutritious and highly planet-friendly. Sesame requires very little water to cultivate, is naturally pest-resistant, and can self-pollinate, truly a magical seed! Sesamemilk is comparable nutritionally to dairy milk, delivering 8g of complete protein per serving (including all 9 essential amino acids) – that’s 8x the protein in most nut milks and 3x the protein in most oat milks!

Purchase Hope and Sesame sesamemilk online at hopeandsesame.com and ecommerce retailers including Amazon, Hive Brands, Deliciousness, QVC, and AAFES Exchange or find it on the shelf-stable and refrigerated aisles at select retailers including Kroger and Sprouts stores. Store locator available at hopeandsesame.com/store-locator.

ABOUT PLANTING HOPE BRANDS AND THE PLANTING HOPE COMPANY INC.

Hope and Sesame is part of Planting Hope Brands LLC and The Planting Hope Company Inc. Started by a group of friends and family (who are also experienced food & beverage entrepreneurs!) to bring more magic to planet-friendly plant-based food, The Planting Hope Company is a women-led and women-managed company focused on filling key needs in the skyrocketing plant-based food & beverage space with a focus on nutrition, sustainability, and diversity. plantinghopecompany.com.

