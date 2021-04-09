Jack Rudy Cocktail Co. Launches Bloody Mary Mix

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Jack Rudy Cocktail Co., a family-run company that reinvents long-forgotten staples of the American bar, just launched a new addition to their line-up of products, the Jack Rudy Bloody Mary Mix. The mix is a streamlined and classic take on the celebrated brunch drink and is available online and in beverage stores nationwide.

Jack Rudy Cocktail Co. founders and cousins, Brooks Reitz and Taylor Huber, undertook copious amounts of research to determine what type of mix was missing in the market, finding that many mixes were heavy-handed with spice and horseradish or lacked distinctive flavor. For the Jack Rudy version, Reitz and Huber concocted a lighter mix that features tomato juice, hot sauce, horseradish, Worcestershire and a good dose of fresh lemon juice, which lends a bright, smooth and refreshing taste.

The Jack Rudy Bloody Mary Mix is currently sold online at jackrudycocktailco.com, as well as in select retailers across the country. The bottles are 32 oz. with an SRP of $10 and are sold in 2-packs for $20 online.

About Jack Rudy

Based in Charleston, SC, Jack Rudy Cocktail Co. is a family-run company founded in 2011 by cousins Taylor Huber and Brooks Reitz (owner of Leon’s Oyster Shop, Little Jack’s Tavern and Melfi’s restaurants), producing a wide array of classic bar tools and ingredients. The company launched with their now-iconic Classic Tonic Syrup, celebrated for bringing new life to the traditional mixer. The line has since expanded to include a variety of cocktail mixers, bitters and syrups, Bloody Mary Mix, Margarita Mix, Bourbon Cocktail Cherries and Vermouth Brined Olives, classic barware, and Extra Virgin Olive Oil. The acclaimed Southern brand will continue to launch a variety of new products in its tenth year.

For More Information:

https://jackrudycocktailco.com/collections/mixers/products/copy-of-margarita-mix-2-pack-or-12-pack