JOI Launches Zero Waste Organic Oat Milk Powder

MIAMI, Fla. — Just in time for Earth Day, JOI, the company behind healthy and sustainable plant milk concentrates, is introducing the first ever truly zero waste plant milk product. Available for purchase on April 22, the latest addition to the company’s clean-label plant milk concentrates is designed to be the most sustainable plant milk on the market. JOI’s Organic Oat Milk Powder is made with just one ingredient — organic, gluten free and sustainably sourced oats — and packaged in a compostable pouch. The result: an oat milk product that makes it easy being green (and vegan).

“Reducing impact on the planet has always been at the heart of JOI’s mission, and the Organic Oat Powder is a major milestone in our goal to provide consumers with dairy alternatives that have as little impact on the environment as possible,” said Hector Gutierrez, CEO of JOI. “As we grow, our core focus remains reducing packaging waste across all of JOI’s products, and to continuously improve our overall sustainability efforts.”

A Clean, Sustainable Dairy Alternative

Plant-based milk fans can feel confident that JOI’s Organic Oat Milk Powder is both healthy to consume and great for the planet. Made with just one ingredient, the oat powder consists entirely of gluten free, USDA Certified Organic oats, giving it a raw material quality that is higher than 95% of existing oat milk options. Plus, the company takes extra care to ensure these oats are sustainably sourced, to ensure as minimal environmental impact as possible from the farm to a consumer’s fridge.

A unique milling process creates the product’s powder consistency. When blended or whisked with water, the Organic Oat Powder becomes a completely customizable oat milk. Consumers can add as little or as much product as they prefer for their ideal milk consistency, and can customize with their favorite flavors, sweeteners or spices.

Zero-Waste Packaging

What makes JOI’s Organic Oat Milk Powder truly unique is its completely compostable packaging. Safe for home composting and community composting where accepted, JOI’s oat milk is the first ever dairy alternative with packaging that will completely decompose.

The pouch, which is just under 12 ounces, can make a gallon of oat milk, cutting down on carbon emissions and water waste related to shipping premade oat milk in cartons.

Reducing Food Waste

Unlike existing oat milk products that expire days after opening, JOI’s Organic Oat Milk Powder lasts up to nine months, even without refrigeration. This means consumers can make as much or as little milk as they need, and do not have to toss out half-full cartons.

JOI’s Organic Oat Powder joins the company’s range of revolutionary products – eco-friendly, alternative milk and creamer concentrates made with whole and natural ingredients.

About JOI

JOI believes everyone has the right to take control of what they consume. That’s why they created unique and versatile “plant base” products that offer a sustainable, dairy free solution for all of your cooking needs. Made with minimal whole and natural ingredients, JOI’s products are free from any additives, preservatives or fillers. Whether you’re looking to take the first step into a plant-based diet, managing allergies, or simply committed to eating food that’s good for you and our planet, JOI’s products simplify making healthy choices. After all, in a chaotic world, the way we nourish our bodies is one of the few things we do have power over.

