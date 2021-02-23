Jones Soda Launches Variety 12-Packs and Special Release Flavors

Seattle, Wash. – Jones Soda Co. (OTCQB: JSDA), the original craft soda known for its unconventional flavors and user-designed label artwork, is ramping up its growth campaign with the introduction of its first mass-market variety 12-packs, as well as a rotating series of special flavors that will change every six months. Both line extensions debut this month in retail distribution channels throughout the U.S., advancing a strategic growth plan that helped the company report its strongest performance in several quarters.

The new 12-packs include a Fan Faves Variety Pack bundling Jones’ top-selling Cream Soda, Berry Lemonade, Orange Cream and Green Apple flavors, and a Mixer Variety Pack containing Jones Cola, Lemon Lime and Ginger Beer targeting today’s craft cocktail and at-home DIY trends. Both packs take advantage of value pricing and pantry stocking behavior.

The first product in the Special Release series is Jones Special Release Birthday Cake Soda, an exclusive flavor created for the brand’s 20th anniversary in 2016 and now being revived for this year’s 25th. It will be in market from January through June, then replaced with Jones Special Release Pineapple Cream from July through December. Both flavors are frequently requested by the brand’s fans because of their fun, innovative and only-from-Jones taste profiles.

This month, Jones Soda also released an “Unsung Heroes” limited-edition collection using its signature photo-based labels to pay tribute to private citizens who have taken extraordinary steps to help their communities cope with the COVID-19 pandemic and other recent crisis situations. Two similarly topical themed collections issued last June and September, respectively – a “Messages of Hope” series showcasing resilience during the pandemic and a “Vote 2020” series promoting voter registration – helped the company increase consumer engagement and played a central role in last year’s turnaround.

“In 2020, we focused on raising brand awareness through our themed label series that connected emotionally to consumers because of their relevance to current events,” said Mark Murray, Jones Soda President and CEO. “This year, we will not only continue this strategy, but also introduce line extensions focusing on favorite Jones flavors to drive incremental sales, increase basket sizes, and keep expanding our customer base. These efforts will combine with other initiatives, such as a planned expansion in the club channel, to continue putting Jones back on the map as the market’s premier craft soda.”

About Jones Soda Co.

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Jones Soda Co.® (OTCQB: JSDA) markets and distributes premium beverages under the Jones® Soda and Lemoncocco® brands. A leader in the premium soda category, Jones Soda is made with cane sugar and other high-quality ingredients, and is known for packaging that incorporates ever-changing photos sent in from its consumers. Jones’ diverse product line offers something for everyone – cane sugar soda, zero-calorie soda and Lemoncocco non-carbonated premium refreshment. Jones is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com or www.myjones.com or www.drinklemoncocco.com.