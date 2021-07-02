KidsLuv Launches At Target Stores And H-E-B Locations Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – KidsLuv, the vitamin-enhanced, zero sugar kids’ beverage, announced its distribution into over 900 Target stores and H-E-B retail locations across the U.S. Created by certified women-owned, The Luving Company, KidsLuv is a unique kids’ beverage that features zero sugar coupled with a functional vitamin delivery system, giving kids a healthy dose of vitamins and minerals that their bodies need, without harmful sugars.

Launched in 2018, KidsLuv features a combination of immune-boosting vegan vitamins and minerals, natural fruit, and water. The products are sweetened with just a touch of naturally-derived stevia extract and contain only 10 calories and 2g of carbs per 8-oz. carton. The new retail expansion will introduce two of KidsLuv’s 4-packs, Flying Fla-Mango and Peach Me, I’m Orange into Target stores and all KidsLuv flavors into H-E-B stores in Texas.

KidsLuv Founder & CEO, Ashi Jelinek, proves that kids’ beverages can be flavorful and functional without sugar and artificial ingredients that traditional kids’ drinks contain. And be a good alternative to other sugar-filled, gummy vitamins on the market that can lead to cavities.

“One of our goals as a company is to give kids access to health and wellness wherever and whenever they need it,” said Ashi Jelinek, CEO of KidsLuv. “As a mom of three, more than ever, I know first hand how important kids’ health is to parents, and we’re thrilled to be able to support families with a vitamin-enhanced functional drink option. The kids’ beverage category has traditionally been overrun by sugary, empty-calorie juices and kids deserve a healthier option. In our expansion into Target and H-E-B, we are fulfilling our mission and dream of providing a healthy drink option to kids everywhere.”

To coincide with the launch, KidsLuv has continued its efforts in supporting its partner Feed the Children, a leading anti-hunger organization. Through the partnership, the organization plans to reach school-aged children across America by distributing nearly 9,000 bottles of KidsLuv’s vitamin-packed zero sugar beverage to Title I school districts and community partners who serve families that are struggling through the pandemic.

About KidsLuv

KidsLuv is a vitamin-enhanced, zero sugar functional beverage, and the first product from certified women-owned, The Luving Company, which was founded in 2018 upon recognizing a growing demand in the kids’ beverage space for less sugar and healthier products. Created by a mother of three, KidsLuv is designed to give kids a healthy dose of vitamins and minerals their bodies need, without the harmful sugars. It’s the product that parents have been looking for to replace sugar-packed children’s vitamins and juices. KidsLuv’s three fun-luving flavors, Flying Fla-Mango, Peach Me I’m Orange and Starstruck Coconut, are Certified Non-GMO, Vegan, Kosher and Gluten-Free served in an 8-oz., recyclable, resealable, straw-free drink carton. KidsLuv products are currently available online at KidsLuv.com, Thrive Market, Amazon and can be found in Natural Independents Markets, United Supermarkets, Walmart, Target, and H-E-B stores.

