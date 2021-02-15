Kokomio Aims to ‘Innovate & Humanize’ the Coconut and Functional Beverage Category

MEXICO CITY – Kokomio, a one-of-a-kind premium coconut beverage carefully crafted from a blend of coconut water and pulp, will process husks from its Mexico-grown coconuts into shipping materials for the transportation of the brand’s growing coconut beverage. This marks a significant development in the company’s quest to bring sustainability and humanity to a challenged category. The new initiative is expected to be in place by late spring 2021 in Kokomio’s Mexico City plant. This innovation moves the company forward in its effort to develop products that use 100% of the coconut, with zero waste.

Kokomio’s new manufacturing process involves using the husks of the coconut to produce a proprietary insulation that is both superior and highly sustainable. With this new material, the brand secures improved insulation for its perishable product. Additional innovations, which will move the brand toward its goal of utilizing 100% of the coconut, are currently being explored. Kokomio will use the new materials to ship its entire product line, which includes coconut beverage varieties using cold brew coffee, pineapple and cacao as well as an original flavor. Kokomio also has aggressive plans to grow its distribution footprint throughout 2021.

“From the beginning, we saw a need for continued support and economic opportunities for the coconut growers in Guerrero, so creating a pure organic coconut beverage, like the ones I enjoyed in Acapulco in my childhood, seemed to be the right choice,” said Alan Cohen, co-founder and CEO of Kokomio. “We also discovered that consumers in the U.S. are thirsty for a fresh, real coconut beverage, with less natural sugar – made closer to home from Mexico. But they’re also highly interested in supporting products that are developed from a population with humanely treated animals and workers. We’ve been able to accomplish that with Kokomio. Our coconut beverage is made from Guerrero coconuts, and not from Thai coconuts. Thai sourced coconuts account for 90% of the coconut beverages made available in the U.S. today.”

In an industry that has recently been under severe scrutiny from the animal rights community, Kokomio is proud that the company’s principles of people, product and environment represent its brand. Creating an ecosystem around the product, elevating awareness of coconuts and the harvesting process, and making better decisions as a consuming community has always been and remains at the heart of what the brand stands for. Kokomio’s superior coconuts go from tree to bottle without ever leaving their home in Mexico. The Kokomio leadership team hopes to inspire and motivate the industry for better practices moving forward.

Kokomio is a family run company that sources its coconuts from local growers in Guerrero, Mexico. The product is the perfect blend of coconut water and pulp, and is an authentic, premium coconut beverage. The company bottles Kokomio in its own state-of-the-art SQF-certified production facility in Mexico City.

