National Coffee Day Deal – Free Coffee for Life With Death Wish Coffee Co.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY – Death Wish Coffee Co., the makers of the world’s strongest coffee, announced the launch of its nationwide sweepstakes to win a lifetime supply of the brand’s cult-favorite roasts. The prize will be awarded to one lucky consumer with an undying love for coffee – the true sign of marriage material – with the contest kicking off on National Coffee Day, September 29.

Death Wish Coffee Co. knows that long days aren’t going anywhere and is recognizing those who count on the elixir of life to get by. The brand is showing it’s appreciation for their loyal following and support of its fans and consumers, by solemnly vowing to be the fuel for life, on its big day, National Coffee Day.

Made from the high-quality Arabica and robusta beans, the strength of this coffee is no laughing matter. With bold, organic and innovative flavors Death Wish Coffee Co. delivers strong roasts and more caffeine per cup, helping consumers rise to the occasion and divorce tired and groggy mornings.

“True to our brand, we wanted to celebrate National Coffee Day and our commitment to our customers with an offer as bold as our coffee.” said Mike Brown, founder and CEO of Death Wish Coffee Co. “We are always looking for new ways to fuel the passion for our product and we are excited to find a devoted Death Wish Coffee drinker to reward a lifetime supply of the world’s strongest cup.”

The Prenuptial Agreement (aka how it works): Any purchase of Death Wish Coffee Co. coffee from September 29 to October 28, 2021 will be entered for a chance to win one of three prizes. One grand prizewinner will be announced in November, and will receive a choice of two 1-lb bags or 30 K-Cups of Death Wish Coffee every month for life. Two other winners will receive a choice of two 1-lb bags or 30 K-Cups of Death Wish Coffee every month for a year. Purchases must be made at deathwishcoffee.com or at the retail location: 260 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Mail-in entries without purchase will also be accepted during the contest dates.*

The Big Day: The grand prize winner will be formally invited to make their caffeine commitment official at the Death Wish Coffee Co. store in Saratoga Springs, NY in early to mid-November, based upon the winner’s schedule. To celebrate the new marriage, the bride or groom will be awarded with a wedding party and care package to cement their life-long partnership.

*For more about how to marry Death Wish Coffee for life and full contest rules, please see Contest Rules & Regulations, Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. For more information about Death Wish Coffee Co., visit deathwishcoffee.com.

ABOUT DEATH WISH COFFEE CO.

Good things start small. Mike Brown brought his bold idea for the World’s Strongest Coffee to life in 2012—seeking a stronger coffee for his local community. He searched far and wide for the world’s best beans, perfected a unique roasting technique and Death Wish Coffee Company was born. What started as a few employees packing orders in the basement of a quaint coffee shop is now Amazon’s #1 “Most Wished For” coffee and can be found in over 16,000 stores nationwide. Death Wish Coffee Company is committed to sustainability, and our Dark Roast, Medium Roast and Valhalla Java coffees are always Fair Trade + USDA Certified Organic.

For More Information:

https://www.deathwishcoffee.com/