New Non-Alcoholic Aperitivo, Figlia, Has Launched Online

Figlia, a modern non-alcoholic aperitivo company, has officially launched online at DrinkFiglia.com. In Italy, aperitivo culture is a ritual for people to come together by enjoying conversation over drinks—no special occasion needed. Figlia honors this tradition with all the complexity and flavor but without the alcohol.

Founded by Lily Geiger, Figlia (Italian for “daughter”) was created in honor of her father, who battled with alcoholism. After many conversations, she heard stories similar to her and her father’s, from those seeking a community where alcohol isn’t a requisite for conversation. So, Figlia was born. Figlia is a tribute to the power of family, both the given and the chosen, inspired by a desire to connect with the communities that foster honest conversations.

Fiore (Italian for “flower”):

Figlia will be launching with it’s first flavor, Fiore. Fiore contains no added sugar, no preservatives, no alcohol and no pressure– just all-natural botanicals. Fiore bottles the lushness of Italian gardens and the energy of sidewalk dinners in New York City. It is an ode to the spritz, a token of leisure and a reminder to take your time, with tasting notes of rose, bitter orange and clove.

Giving back:

Figlia aims to support our best selves, our community, and our planet. With each Figlia purchase, a percentage of proceeds are given to Partnership To End Addiction and 1% For The Planet in support of the sober community and sustainability efforts.

https://drinkfiglia.com/